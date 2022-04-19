Adapto Foods Launches First-of-its-Kind Natural Food Product

Groundbreaking Company Unveils Innovative Approach to Adaptogen-Enhanced Foods

BOULDER, Colo., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new natural foods company, Adapto, has launched with a pioneering product line of adaptogen-boosted pantry staples.

To mark the occasion, the company, based in Boulder, CO, has released the first-of-its-kind adaptogen-boosted oatmeal bowls. Although other natural food and supplement companies offer adaptogens, they only come in the form of powders and drinks. Adapto is the first to offer the benefits of adaptogen supplemented oatmeal in a single serving, ready-to-eat meal.

Adapto offers five types of oatmeal bowls which provide for five different beneficial effects depending on what the customer is seeking (better sleep, stress relief, improved concentration, etc.). The focus of the company and its products is wholly on health optimization for consumers, and the foods are infused with the highest-quality, full spectrum functional mushroom and botanical adaptogens.

"We are very excited about the launch of this company and the release of our game changing foods," said Adapto CEO Jared Lovenduski. "We want to make it easy and tasty for our customers, no matter their health and longevity goals, to access the benefits of adaptogen supplementation. We are looking forward to expanding the company and broadening our offerings in the very near future."

Mushroom-based adaptogens have been utilized for thousands of years as a means of self-care and optimizing health. Adapto honors this ancient wisdom and has consulted with experts in Eastern medicine during product development. They then took that knowledge to the next level by bringing onboard an experienced researcher to conduct meta-analysis of the most current peer-reviewed published research on the effects of adaptogens.

Adapto products are perfectly portioned so that all the dietary and adaptogen supplementation is in balance for the day. This means the consumer knows exactly what they are getting in each serving. Simply put, there is no wrong way to use this product.

One question consumers may have is whether or not the oatmeal actually tastes like mushrooms. The answer is "NO." The single serving bowls all have delicious flavors that would be acceptable to nearly any palate.

As Adapto expands throughout 2022, the company will be widening its scope and product offerings to include other foods and ways for customers to get adaptogen supplements in an easy and delicious form.

ABOUT ADAPTO

Adapto Foods is a natural foods company based in Boulder, CO, committed to offering delicious foods boosted with well researched adaptogens. The founders of this company come from both culinary and medical backgrounds and share a love for the breakfast table and the health sciences. This groundbreaking business is quickly establishing itself as a leader within the health optimization space. Adapto's delicious products come infused with appropriate dosages of rigorously researched adaptogens to facilitate the greatest everyday health support to consumers.

Web: www.adaptofoods.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/adaptofoods

Instagram: www.instagram.com/adaptofoods

ABOUT CEO

Jared Lovenduski is the CEO of Adapto Foods, based in Boulder, Colorado. A native of upstate New York, he grew up on a large family farm and this fueled his lifelong passion for natural, organic food products and health optimization.

He is a graduate of the State University of New York at Potsdam with a degree in Economics. In addition to his venture with Adapto, he is the founder of Lillabee Snacks, a consumer snack company that makes grain free cookies and nutrition bars.

Jared lives in Boulder, Colorado, with his wife Indea and their daughter Violet.

