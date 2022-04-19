Blo Blow Dry Bar Continues Rapid National Expansion with Oklahoma Development

North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Franchise to Bring New Location to Edmond by Years-End

EDMOND, Okla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, announced today the signing of a franchise agreement in Edmond. This agreement will continue the significant franchise development momentum Blo Blow Dry Bar saw in 2021, as the brand now boasts more than 140 locations opening and operating across the United States.

Leading this expansion are husband and wife duo Jerry and Tanya Elledge. Formerly in the nightlife and entertainment business, Jerry is an entrepreneur by nature having started his own business in early adulthood. Tanya has a MBA and PMP, currently working in the software industry. Looking to better serve their community, the duo are ready for their next entrepreneurial adventure. The Elledge's were first introduced to the brand after visiting a Blo in Tulsa. Tanya always had an interest in owning her own blow dry bar and after learning about the franchisee support and easy onboarding process, the duo were sold. Slated to open this fall with site selection well underway, Jerry and Tanya are ready to blow the Edmond community away.

"If I need a blow dry bar, so does the rest of the community," said Tanya. "I am so excited to roll out the pink carpet to the Edmond community and provide a much needed service to those like myself. We look forward to giving back through charitable organizations and playing a role in big moments like high school dances, formals, weddings and more."

"Blo Blow Dry Bar is backed by immense corporate support and the team is so passionate and knowledgeable," said Jerry. "There is a demand for this type of service and we are here to meet that need. Tanya and I are excited to make Blo a neighborhood name in Edmond."

With a favorable real estate landscape and vast opportunity for market growth, company executives are actively seeking franchisees to continue to expand in key markets across the country.

"Adding passionate franchisees like the Elledge's who believe in our brand will be a vital piece to the overall puzzle as Blo Blow Dry Bar continues to grow," said, Patrick Pantano, Vice President, Franchise Development, Blo Blow Dry Bar. "This will be our second unit in Oklahoma, which is a strong state from a demographics standpoint for the brand. The combination of a strong franchisee and a ripe market creates great growth opportunity."

Blo Blow Dry Bar creates a space where people of all ages, ethnicities and orientations are welcomed, represented and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, the blow dry bar cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during and after their services. Expertly trained bloers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes their signature styles, ranging from sleek and straight to lively and bouncy curls, with customizable options such as braids, ponytails and updos for any occasion. Blo also offers makeup services from expert artists on-hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

The growing franchise is just at the start of the runway, staking its claim as a leader in the $47 billion a year industry and continues to expand at a rapid rate. Every year, more cities across the globe are painted pink. Every day, a new guest discovers how wonderful the Blo Blow Dry Bar experience is. Superior service and consistent results are a top priority for all guests as well as franchisees. The brand goes beyond beauty – it is strategically positioned to meet growing customer demands within the wellness and self-care industries with an established foundation for business success.

"This partnership will introduce the Edmond community to our catwalk-quality blow outs," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "We have seen tremendous growth within the last year – proven by our successful business model, strong culture and exceptional franchisees. We are consistently looking for more great franchisees like Jerry and Tanya, and look forward to what 2022 brings for the brand."

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/ .

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 140 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com .

