Cboe Europe Derivatives To Launch New Equity Index Products

AMSTERDAM and LONDON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced the planned launch of new equity index futures and options products for trading on Cboe Europe Derivatives (CEDX), its Amsterdam-based equity derivatives exchange.

Futures and options will be launched on four additional Cboe Europe single country index benchmarks: the Cboe Italy 40, Cboe Norway 25, Cboe Spain 35 and Cboe Sweden 30. These eight new products are planned to be made available for trading on CEDX starting Wednesday, 27 April, with clearing provided by EuroCCP, Cboe's pan-European clearing house.

The addition of these products brings the total number of products available for trading on CEDX to 20, adding to the 12 products made available at launch last September, comprising futures and options on six Cboe Europe indices: the Cboe Eurozone 50, Cboe France 40, Cboe Germany 40, Cboe Netherlands 25, Cboe Switzerland 20 and Cboe UK 100. Full contract specifications can be found at http://www.cboe.com/europe/derivatives/products.

Ade Cordell, President of Cboe Netherlands, said: "We have been extremely pleased with the progress made by CEDX since its launch, with strong levels of customer participation and a solid increase in volumes month-over-month. The launch of this second phase of products broadens our equity index product suite to cover additional key European markets providing customers with a tool to efficiently manage their European index exposures via a single marketplace. We are excited to continue working with our customers to build this market and add further products over time."

Cécile Nagel, President of EuroCCP, said: "We are delighted to be supporting CEDX's expansion by providing clearing services for these new products. We believe customers are already seeing the benefits offered by this pan-European equity index marketplace through the ability to trade and clear products from across Europe via a single exchange and clearing house. We look forward to further supporting CEDX as it continues to grow."

About CEDX

CEDX is a new pan-European derivatives marketplace which enables participants to access a vibrant equity derivatives market through a single access point, creating efficiencies in trading and clearing. CEDX offers trading in futures and options based on key Cboe Europe indices. These indices, which are all calculated using Cboe market data, are transparently designed and managed under the same set of rules and perform closely in line with comparable benchmarks. CEDX forms part of Cboe Netherlands, Cboe's Amsterdam-based exchange (Cboe Europe B.V.), with clearing provided by EuroCCP, Cboe's pan-European clearing house.

Additional information about CEDX is available on the Cboe website.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Cboe®, Cboe Volatility Index®, VIX® and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners. References to Cboe Europe are references to Cboe Europe Limited unless otherwise stated. References to Cboe NL are references to Cboe Europe B.V.

This information is not being provided as part of an offer or sale of any futures or options products to any persons located within the United States.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any derivatives, securities, futures or investments, or third-party products or services. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their derivatives, securities, futures and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. disclaims any duty to update the information herein. Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any derivatives, securities or futures in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates, to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, make no warranty, expressed or implied, including, without limitation, any warranties as of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, accuracy, completeness or timeliness, the results to be obtained by recipients of the products and services described herein, or as to the ability of indices to track the performance of their respective strategies.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. All statements that reflect our expectations, assumptions or projections about the future other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the loss of our right to exclusively list and trade certain index options and futures products; economic, political and market conditions; compliance with legal and regulatory obligations; price competition and consolidation in our industry; decreases in trading or clearing volumes, market data fees or a shift in the mix of products traded on our exchanges; legislative or regulatory changes or changes in tax regimes; our ability to protect our systems and communication networks from security risks, cybersecurity risks, insider threats and unauthorized disclosure of confidential information; our ability to attract and retain skilled management and other personnel; increasing competition by foreign and domestic entities; our dependence on and exposure to risk from third parties; fluctuations to currency exchange rates; factors that impact the quality and integrity of our indices; the impact of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, including changes to trading behavior broadly in the market; our ability to operate our business without violating the intellectual property rights of others and the costs associated with protecting our intellectual property rights; our ability to minimize the risks, including our credit and default risks, associated with operating a European clearinghouse; our ability to accommodate trading and clearing volume and transaction traffic, including significant increases, without failure or degradation of performance of our systems; misconduct by those who use our markets or our products or for whom we clear transactions; challenges to our use of open source software code; our ability to meet our compliance obligations, including managing potential conflicts between our regulatory responsibilities and our for-profit status; our ability to maintain BIDS Trading as an independently managed and operated trading venue, separate from and not integrated with our registered national securities exchanges; damage to our reputation; the ability of our compliance and risk management methods to effectively monitor and manage our risks; our ability to manage our growth and strategic acquisitions or alliances effectively; restrictions imposed by our debt obligations and our ability to make payments on or refinance our debt obligations; our ability to maintain an investment grade credit rating; impairment of our goodwill, long-lived assets, investments or intangible assets; the accuracy of our estimates and expectations; litigation risks and other liabilities; and if the acquisition of ErisX is consummated, operating a digital asset business. More detailed information about factors that may affect our actual results to differ may be found in our filings with the SEC, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings made from time to time with the SEC.

We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any duty to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

