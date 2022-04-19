Chateaux Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Coretelligent

Acquisition strengthens and expands technology service portfolio

NORWALK, Conn., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chateaux, a technology services and solutions consulting company specializing in emerging technologies, digital transformation, data management, and cloud services, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Coretelligent. The agreement also includes Chateaux's India Division, Podshore Galaxy Services, a subsidiary founded in 2018 and based in Bangalore, India. Coretelligent, a portfolio company of Norwest Equity Partners (NEP), is a leading provider of managed IT, security, and unified cloud management services. The financial terms of the private transfer were not disclosed.

Chateaux has a 37-year history of providing top-tier, technology-enabled business solutions services to industry leaders in energy, finance, healthcare, utilities and more with an impressive client roster that includes FedEx, NFL, Dannon, Pepsi, Honda, and Heineken. Their expertise has been recognized through partnerships with tech innovators such as Microsoft, IBM, Progress, and AWS. In 2020, Chateaux was honored with a Progress Sitefinity Website of the Year award for their digital transformation work for Aquarion Water Company.

"We would like to welcome Chateaux and their clients to the Coretelligent family. The decision to bring our firms together was born out of recognizing our shared values, our mutual dedication to providing an extraordinary customer experience, our comparable verticalized expertise, and the complementary nature of our services and solutions," said Kevin J. Routhier, Coretelligent Founder, President, and CEO. "This investment expands the services and solutions we can offer our collective clients by delivering full IT integration for consistent, high-quality service to drive growth and innovation and produce efficiencies."

Ken Zimmerman, Founder and CEO, Chateaux stated, "We have long sought to join a company for which Chateaux could add value through our specialized set of services, expertise, and experience. In Coretelligent, we have found a partner that shares our values and culture, and will benefit from our expertise in digital transformation, including application development, integration, and analytics."

Vijay Rathna, Director of Enterprise Apps, Chateaux, and Founder and CEO, Podshore Galaxy Services, added, "We are thrilled to be part of the Coretelligent family. Chateaux has distinguished itself as a leader in digital transformation services and the emerging tech space. This merger will allow us to grow rapidly and help grow Coretelligent on a global scale. I am delighted to begin this next chapter and thankful for all the team members at Chateaux-Podshore for their efforts."

Chateaux's global team will continue delivering its suite of technology services and solutions as Chateaux, a Coretelligent Company. Principals Ken Zimmerman, Mark Montanaro, and Vijay Rathna will remain in leadership roles.

About Chateaux

Chateaux is a leading provider of technology services and solutions, helping mid-market and enterprise-level organizations drive informed strategic decisions with real-time operational impact. Combining over 37 years of IT expertise, vast industry experience, and longstanding partnerships with IBM, Microsoft, and Progress, and as an AWS Partner Network (APN) Partner, Chateaux works to define, design, and deliver results that bridge business and technology. Areas of specialization include emerging technologies, including blockchain, IoT, AI, and microservices; application development and integration; websites and e-commerce; data management and analytics; and cloud services. Headquartered in Norwalk, CT, with offices around the globe, Chateaux serves clients across North America. Visit chatsoft.com for more information.

About Coretelligent

Coretelligent is a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT, security, and unified cloud management services, enabling organizations to seamlessly power and grow their businesses. Founded in 2006 and led by world-class technology experts, Coretelligent's core services—managed IT, security and compliance, cloud management, Backup and Disaster recovery, and IT planning and strategy—are utilized by top-tier organizations in the financial services, life sciences, legal, and technology industries, among others. Coretelligent's headquarters is in Needham, MA, with strategic offices located in New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Stamford, Scarborough, and the San Francisco Bay area; with expanded support locations in Dallas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Tampa, Washington, DC, and West Palm Beach. For more information, visit www.coretelligent.com or follow Coretelligent on Twitter, Facebook & LinkedIn.

