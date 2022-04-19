Dr. Marty Pets Names Finalists to be Inducted into the 2022 Paw Parent Hall of Fame Contest

In honor of National Paw Parent Appreciation Day on April 19th, three finalists have been recognized by Dr. Marty Pets for their exceptional efforts as pet parents, and awarded cash prizes!

LOS ANGELES , April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Marty Pets TM, provider of premium freeze-dried raw dog and cat food, treats, supplements, and more, is pleased to announce that three finalists have been named in their search for the best "Paw Parent", and will be inducted into the 2022 Paw Parent Hall of Fame today, in honor of Paw Parent Appreciation Day.

Paw Parent Appreciation Day, created by Dr. Marty Pets, is a holiday to honor and thank all pet parents for the care and unconditional love they give to their dogs and cats and the dedication to providing their pets with the best care, nutrition, and support possible. (PRNewswire)

Paw Parent Appreciation Day , created by Dr. Marty Pets, is a holiday to honor and thank all pet parents for the care and unconditional love they give to their dogs and cats and the dedication to providing their pets with the best care, nutrition, and support possible.

"The stories of these pet parents blew me away, and our whole team is so proud to be recognizing these remarkable parents," said Dr. Marty Goldstein, DVM, Founder of Dr. Marty Pets. "Our pets do so much to enrich and brighten our lives, and when we see dog and cat moms like these three finalists going above and beyond to care and love them like their own children, that should not go unoticed" he added.

Dallas-based Elizabeth Quintero is a hero to her 11 foster and rescue dogs, providing round-the-clock care, compassion, and love, all while dealing with her own considerable medical issues. Elizabeth spends her days caring for her dogs and fosters she takes in, including countless vet appointments, tube feeding, chemotherapy, specialized diets, and so much more.

Karen Christian is a devoted volunteer at Crossroads Campus, a rescue organization based in Nashville, for marginalized or cast-off dogs and adolescents. Karen has fostered over 70 dogs since she became a part of Crossroads, oftentimes opting to take home the dogs in the most dire situations.

Orlando-area local Peggy Hoyt is a lifelong animal advocate, attorney, foster mom, and currently a pet mom to six rescue dogs, 2 rescue cats and 3 rescue horses. She is an author and hosts a weekly podcast, and founder of Animal Care Trust USA, Inc., a national nonprofit dedicated to educating pet parents about the importance of lifelong planning for pets using a pet trust.

The Most Valuable Paw Parent, or MVPP, will be awarded a $2,000 cash prize and a $500 donation made in their name to a local animal shelter or pet charity of their choice. The other two finalists will each receive a $500 cash prize and a $500 donation made in their name to the local animal shelter or pet charity of their choice. All finalists will be honored and highlighted across Dr. Marty Pets' social media pages today @DrMartyPets on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Dr. Marty Pets™:

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets™ was created to help support pet health through premium quality nutrition. Each carefully developed formula is full of natural and nourishing ingredients allowing pet parents to feel confident that they are providing their furry friend with the best care, as nature intended. Dr. Marty™ premium pet formulas are manufactured in the USA and include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet foods, Dr. Marty Nature's Blend dog food, and Dr. Marty Nature's Feast cat food. Dr. Marty Tilly's Treasures 100% Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Liver Dog Treats and Dr Marty ProPower Plus Gut Health Supplement Powdered Formula.

About Dr. Marty Goldstein:

Dr. Marty Goldstein is a leading integrative veterinarian, author, and founder of Dr. Marty Pets™. As a leader in the field of veterinary medicine for more than 45 years, Dr. Marty combines elements of traditional medicine with nutrition, immune support and alternative treatments that have yielded incredible results for countless pets from around the world. He is the author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and featured veterinarian of critically acclaimed " The Dog Doc " documentary.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kerry@KSutherlandPR.com

(775) 360-6101

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dr. Marty Pets