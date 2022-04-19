Encore's Backend Development Engine for the Cloud Transforms Developer Experience, Attracts $3m in Seed Round

Encore comes out of Beta as it announces seed round, enabling more developers than ever to build and deploy new cloud backends in minutes while keeping control of their data

STOCKHOLM, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore, the first Backend Development Engine for rapidly building scalable distributed systems, today announced $3 million in its seed round led by Crane Venture Partners with participation from Acequia Capital, Essence Venture Capital and Third Kind Venture Capital. Notable angel investors include Bucky Moore, partner at Kleiner Perkins, and head of product at Google DeepMind Mehdi Ghissassi, among others. Encore is also announcing the general availability of Encore Backend Engine based on the open source Encore Go Framework.

"Encore is dramatically changing the developer experience for building distributed systems in the cloud," said Krishna Visvanathan, Cofounder of Crane Venture Partners. "It stands apart because of its ability to deeply understand source code and automate what would otherwise slow development and business to a halt, while giving developers the freedom to develop for any application or cloud environment. Encore is a clear leader and first mover in this space."

Encore's founding team spent years designing and building backend systems at Spotify and Google, scaling to hundreds of millions of users and enabling an ever expanding set of product features. They intimately understand that building distributed systems in the cloud comes with crippling complexity. Engineers today are composing their applications by combining a large set of components from cloud providers and are forced to spend countless hours writing repetitive code in order to cobble them together. Encore removes the need to manually configure, connect and set up these cloud components, enabling developers to spend their time creating innovative products instead of solving the same undifferentiated problems over and over again. Encore's Backend Development Engine includes automatic distributed tracing, fully automated setup and management of cloud infrastructure, preview environments and live reload, portability between all major cloud providers and more.

"Encore sets developers free to be creative and build innovative products in the cloud," said André Eriksson, founder and CEO at Encore. "Encore offers a developer experience unlike any other, by making it possible to build and deploy in the cloud in minutes, without worrying about the complexities of cloud architecture. By enabling developers to move freely between cloud providers over time, Encore represents the first, clear path to cloud independence."

The Encore framework, coupled with static analysis, enables Encore to deeply understand the application developers are building and unlike most tools, Encore is not a cloud hosting provider. With Encore, developers can use their own cloud account with all the major cloud providers, keeping them in control of their data. Encore's Backend Development Engine offers the features needed for modern cloud software without the setup. Features include writing code free from boilerplate, built in CI/CD, automated provisioning of infrastructure in AWS/GCP/Azure, live reload, PR environments, distributed tracing, authentication, secrets, automatic documentation, generated frontend clients, and more.

Additional Comments

"Encore is radically changing how developers spend their time, by providing an incredible experience that removes cloud complexity and unlocks creativity." said David Cramer, Co-Founder & CTO of Sentry.

"Engineers today are spending countless hours writing repetitive code in order to cobble together components from cloud providers. Encore completely removes the need for this, freeing developers to be creative and incredibly productive." said Nicolas Dessaigne, Co-Founder & CEO of Algolia.

"Encore is radically improving the developer experience in a multi-cloud world and freeing up coders time to further unlock their creativity." said Mehdi Ghissassi,

Head of Product at Google DeepMind.

For more information, please visit: https://encore.dev/

About Encore

Encore transforms the developer experience by providing the Backend Development Engine for the cloud. It is based on the open source Encore Go Framework and enables developers to build highly scalable cloud backends, with an incredible flowstate experience that unlocks each developer's creative potential and radically shifts how they spend their time. Based on a pragmatic new philosophy, Encore sets developers free from complexity by deeply understanding source code and automating and innovating on the developer experience. All of this is available for free, and is based on the Open Source Encore Go framework. For more information, please visit: https://encore.dev/

