Excelra Makes Strategic Investment in Anlitiks, a Disruptive HEOR and RWE Technology-led Consulting Company

HYDERABAD, India and BOSTON, Mass., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelra, a leading global Data and Analytics provider for Life Science organizations, has announced a strategic majority investment in Anlitiks, a young and rapidly growing technology company in the value and evidence domain.

The investment reinforces Excelra's push into the Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) and Real-World Evidence (RWE) analytics area. This deal is a testimony to Excelra's commitment to drug discovery and commercialization by combining deep scientific domain expertize with cutting-edge technology and analytics solutions.

Anlitiks, headquartered in Boston, is a HEOR and RWE company, founded by Kannan Rajagopalan, a technology entrepreneur. According to Kannan, Anlitiks' mission is to help Life Sciences organizations translate real-world data rapidly into value evidence, using a unique data + platform + service approach. The engine driving the business is Anlitiks' RapidAnalyzer™, a flexible, data-agnostic platform that captures the entire lifecycle of HEOR/RWE from hypothesis, data integration, analysis, visualization to a research report. RapidAnalyzer™ changes the competitive landscape by drastically reducing the time taken to gain valuable insights on large-scale data from months to just a matter of weeks.

As President and Chief Scientific Officer at Anlitiks, Dr. Krithika (Kitty) Rajagopalan, an industry veteran and well-published HEOR, RWE, Pricing, and Market Access executive, helps provide leadership and direction in defining reimbursable strategies for biopharmaceutical organizations.

Anandbir Brar, Chief Executive Officer at Excelra, mentioned, "Anlitiks has a unique platform + consulting business model, combining highly skilled and experienced HEOR experts, and an integrated platform - RapidAnalyzer™ that helps execute large volumes of analytical workflows. Our combined strength empowers Life Science organizations with accelerated yet informed decision-making."

Data and Digital transformation have become a strategic imperative for the Life Sciences industry to break down silos between multi-omics, clinical trials, and real-world data. The partnership with Anlitiks augments Excelra's vision to use domain-led data science to empower innovation from discovery to market.

Kannan Rajagopalan stated, "Our vision is to be a technology-enabled disruptive force in generating rapid actionable insights for the Life Science industry using real-world data. Excelra's focus areas dovetail perfectly with our growth strategy, making it the beginning of an exciting journey."

About Excelra

Excelra's data and analytics solutions empower innovation in life sciences from discovery to market. The Excelra edge comes from harmonizing heterogeneous data sets and applying innovative bioinformatics know-how and technologies to accelerate drug discovery & development with reliable and result-oriented insights.

About Anlitiks

Anlitiks is a leading healthcare analytics organization dedicated to translating real-world data into value evidence by employing a unique data-agnostic platform-service model.

