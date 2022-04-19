Getting Hired Expands Diversity and Inclusion Talent Platform and Launches Direct Talent Sourcing Initiative

HANOVER, Md., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting Hired, Inc., an Allegis Group company, announces the expansion of its talent engagement platform to engage and serve additional underrepresented groups in the workforce, and the launch of Diversity Talent Sourcing, a new direct sourcing offering. Both initiatives align with Getting Hired's mission of breaking down barriers within talent acquisition for job seekers and employers.

Getting Hired's virtual communities now expand beyond Individuals with Disabilities to also include Veterans and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color). Additional virtual communities will be added quarterly with Advancing Women, LBGTQIA+ and Generational Dynamics all slated for 2022.

Getting Hired's Diversity Talent Sourcing offering leverages the platform's access to multiple historically underrepresented talent groups and amplifies its impact and reach through the artificial intelligence capabilities of QuantumWork, our cloud-based intelligent sourcing platform.

"We see a world where all people, regardless of how they identify or what community they are part of, are fully included while realizing their full potential in the workforce. Getting Hired's access and relationships with candidates from underrepresented groups paired with our industry-aligned recruiting experts working on the QuantumWork platform to source and select diverse candidate slates, uniquely positions us as a key workforce partner in helping to bridge the current opportunity divide," said Head of Getting Hired Amanda Burke.

Key features of Getting Hired's new website and technology platform include:

Talent communities that reflect the ever-changing, diversity-enriched marketplace

Expanded self-identification options for talent to personalize and own their identity

Enhanced reporting and resources to reduce the time it takes to match unique talent and employers

"As an Allegis Group company, Getting Hired plays a critical role in helping our clients execute on their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives," said Andy Hilger, president of Allegis Group. "We are very excited about how the expanded capabilities will enable more tailored approaches and deepen our partnerships."

About Getting Hired

Established in 2008 with a focus on individuals with disabilities, the scope of Getting Hired has grown to encompass diversity and inclusion as a whole, with a focus on the intersectionality of identity. Our amplification of community allows us to serve several historically underrepresented groups and create greater impacts for our clients through consultative partnerships. As an Allegis Group company, we have the resources and support of the largest talent solutions organization in the US, and our team consists of highly experienced talent management professionals with a true passion for diversity, equity and inclusion. Learn more at GettingHired.com.

