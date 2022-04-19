GONOODLE AND AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN KIDS LAUNCH NEW STEAM EDUCATIONAL VIDEOS AND CHANNEL

GoNoodle is adding to its STEAM library by partnering with America's Test Kitchen Kids to offer educators, parents, and kids a collection of interactive videos and resources exploring the science behind food and cooking.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoNoodle and America's Test Kitchen (ATK) Kids, one of the country's most trusted and inspiring cooking brands, are partnering to launch a new branded channel. Together, GoNoodle and ATK Kids are encouraging a new generation of empowered cooks, engaged eaters, and curious experimenters across GoNoodle's unique distribution channels to improve the health and wellbeing of all kids, both in school and at home.

GoNoodle and America's Test Kitchen Kids (PRNewswire)

GoNoodle will immediately release ten ATK Kids STEAM videos in its new channel, America's Test Kitchen Kids. During the back to school 2022 season, GoNoodle and ATK Kids will release its first series of co-developed videos pairing some of GoNoodle's favorite characters with some of the young chefs of America's Test Kitchen Kids.

"We are excited to share America's Test Kitchen's scientific know-how and culture of rigorous testing to create meaningful learning experiences for children, educators, and the GoNoodle community," says GoNoodle's CEO, KC Estenson. "We believe in the power of hands-on learning, and the importance of STEAM education. Like America's Test Kitchen Kids, we believe cooking showcases the inherent connections between food and science. We feel like cooking engages kids with different interests and abilities, and builds a bridge for some kids that tend to learn more effectively in more abstract ways."

In the new channel, GoNoodle's community of educators, parents, and kids will explore STEAM: science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics, in videos that are fun and delicious. Topics range from hands-on, step-by-step recipes for easy snacks, to explorative short lessons answering questions like "what is umami?," "what makes fizzy things fizzy?," and "why don't oil and water mix?" Recipe videos incorporate STEAM lessons and life skills that will build kids' confidence while helping make them kitchen heroes one DIY project at a time.

GoNoodle will host a curriculum guide created by education specialists from America's Test Kitchen to help connect lessons to school curriculum. The guide will offer resources that use food to teach about STEAM through clear instructions to help kids of varying skill levels succeed with ease.

"We're excited to collaborate with GoNoodle and introduce our recipe content to their platform to further motivate, inspire and empower young chefs," says Molly Birnbaum, Editor in Chief of America's Test Kitchen Kids. "ATK Kids aims to foster curiosity in the kitchen and we are delighted to share our delicious recipes that are easy to follow and showcase how cooking at a young age helps develop important life skills and builds self-confidence."

About GoNoodle:

GoNoodle is a fast-growing, media, and technology company committed to creating joy, health, and self-discovery in elementary-aged kids (and the adults in their lives). We make videos and games that get kids up and moving and developing their wellness, mental health, equanimity, and resilience. GoNoodle is in millions of homes and more than 90% of U.S. public and private elementary schools. Kids love it because it's fun. Teachers love it because it engages students and reinforces curriculum. Parents love it because it's meant to fuel their kids and bring them closer. To learn more, visit http://www.gonoodle.com.

About America's Test Kitchen Kids:

Created by America's most trusted cooking brand, America's Test Kitchen Kids is building a new generation of empowered cooks, engaged eaters and curious experimenters. Working at the intersection of food, STEAM, and fun, America's Test Kitchen Kids believes in the power of hands-on learning. Learn more about America's Test Kitchen Kids at https://www.americastestkitchen.com/kids.

About America's Test Kitchen:

America's Test Kitchen has been teaching home cooks how to be successful in the kitchen since 1993. Our mission is to empower and inspire confidence, community, and creativity in the kitchen. Millions watch our two shows on public television, read our two flagship magazines (Cook's Illustrated and Cook's Country), and rely on our books, websites, videos, and podcasts. America's Test Kitchen is located in a state-of-the-art Boston facility with 15,000 sq. ft. of test kitchen and studio space. More than 50 test cooks exhaustively test recipes until we arrive at the best version. A panel of 40,000 highly engaged volunteer home cooks provides detailed feedback on our recipes so we know they work every time. We also rate cookware and supermarket ingredients to help home cooks select the best-quality products. The America's Test Kitchen television show launched in 2001, and the company added a second television program, Cook's Country, in 2008. America's Test Kitchen Kids launched in 2018 and offers books, subscription boxes, a YouTube channel, the Mystery Recipe podcast, and a website with free recipes to educate the next generation of home cooks. Learn more at https://www.americastestkitchen.com/.

