Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil Celebrates 450+ Positive Reviews

LOS ANGELES , April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil now has over 450 positive reviews across multiple platforms. Designed by Dr. Steven Gundry, world-renowned heart surgeon, bestselling author and medical researcher, this supercharged olive oil contains 30 times more polyphenols than a typical "store-bought" olive oil.

What is Polyphenol-Rich Gundry MD Olive Oil?

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil is a powerful and flavorful olive oil containing hydroxytyrosol, a naturally occurring polyphenol that can help your body fight free radicals. Containing 30 times more hydroxytyrosol than typical olive oils as well as powerful antioxidant properties, Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil holds a lot more benefits compared to the conventional olive oil including supporting your immune system, brain health, heart health, and healthy arteries and blood flow. This high amount of antioxidants and extra polyphenols also help your body fight harmful compounds that can make you feel tired and weak.

"The more bitter your olive is, the better for you. This bitter taste equates to higher polyphenol content. And having a diet rich in polyphenols supports better health overall," explains Dr. Gundry.

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil can easily be added to your diet by consuming it straight as a daily shot, as Dr Gundry advises, or sprinkling it on your meals as a topper to help support a healthy heart, blood pressure and sugar, softer skin, and a stronger immune system.

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil Custom Reviews

"I love this oil! I drizzle it on my toasted bagel before I add my avocado and I'm golden for the day! I keep trying to get more oil into my body and this oil, with a slight pepper taste, is tasty! Thank you!"* - Lucille, March 2022

"Gundry MD Olive Oil is without question, (and at the expense of using a cliché) a "game-changer." Unlike most of the "health" products I have used over the past fifty years, I have seen [...]results just by taking a tablespoon a day. Gundry MD Olive Oil is, unequivocally, the best antidote to feeling like a pregnant tree sloth in the stifling afternoon heat. Lethargy and lassitude have disappeared and in their place a renewed sense of feeling alive, supercharged, and with an abundance of focus and mental clarity reminiscent of that springtime of youthful optimism and exuberance."* - Ronald, February 9, 2022

How Much Does Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil Cost?

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil can be purchased on the GundryMD website for $49.95 with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to support weight loss, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health-booster. Based on his many years of research on nutrition, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Bio Complete 3 , Energy Renew , and MCT Wellness . All Gundry MD Products come with a 90-day refund guarantee. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Steven Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 20 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox™ which details his famous Plant Paradox Diet. Dr. Gundry's newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code , was released in March 2022. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com.

