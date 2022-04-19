InventHelp Inventor Develops Automatic Sanitizing System (NJD-2406)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to automatically sanitize the air and hard/soft surfaces to help prevent the spread of COVID-19," said an inventor, from Elizabeth, N.J., "so I invented the SANI - SPACE. My design ensures consistent and thorough sterilization for optimum protection."

The invention provides an automatic way to sanitize the air and surfaces of various spaces. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it saves time and effort. The invention features an effective design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for households, businesses, hospitals, hotels, public transit agencies, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

