Kovr Seguradora Goes Live with Innoveo's No-Code Platform, Powering the Policy, Billing, and Claims Experience

Innoveo's no-code, cloud-native platform enabled Brazilian Insurer to provide customer-centric experience for consumer insurance

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoveo, a global technology firm and a pioneer in enterprise no-code solutions, today announced that Kovr Seguradora, a customer-focused Brazilian insurance provider has launched their new consumer insurance line of business offerings on the Innoveo Skye ® platform.

(PRNewswire)

"Kovr is focused on providing a digital first experience and adding unprecedented levels of access and agility for our customers," said Eduardo Viegas, COO, Kovr. "By leveraging Innoveo's no-code platform we were able to launch in a matter of weeks and provide a fully digital experience for our customers."'

Innoveo Skye® is powering the policy administration, claims, billing, and reinsurance functionalities for their consumer insurance offerings, streamlining the distribution of these products via direct, agents, and broker portals. The comprehensive, flexibility and agility of Innoveo Skye ® were key factors for Kovr, allowing them to create a unique customer experience for all insurance journeys with an extraordinary time-to-market.

"Innovative companies like Kovr are driving transformation in the insurance market, meeting the needs of today's customers using technology and innovation to simplify and facilitate the policyholder journey,'' said Cristiano Silva, Head of Latin America, Innoveo. "We are thrilled that the Innoveo Skye platform is enabling Kovr Seguradora to scale their business and execute on their ambitious growth plans"

About Innoveo

Innoveo is accelerating digitization, workflow automation, light core systems development and legacy system revitalization. Our cloud based no-code platform and accelerator solutions enable enterprises to be connected, innovative, quick, and nimble. The enterprise-grade platform is trusted by over 30 industry leaders across insurance, financial services, and real estate organizations. For more information, visit: www.innoveo.com.

