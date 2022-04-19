LiveHire and QuantumWork Advisory Announce Partnership to lead the way in the adoption of Direct Sourcing Strategies

MIAMI, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveHire (LVH:ASX) and QuantumWork Advisory (QWA), an Allegis Group company, formally announced a partnership combining LiveHire's innovative AI powered talent platform and QWA's specialized Worktech advisory services to address the rapidly growing market need for holistic solutions to address talent acquisition and the direct sourcing of contractors.

"When powered by cutting-edge technology and human expertise, a single direct-sourcing platform eliminates disjointed communication between parties. It also reduces confusion and inefficiencies created by overlapping responsibilities, and aligns all interactions to one service team," said Christy Forest, CEO of LiveHire. "The LiveHire and QuantumWork Advisory partnership is an industry game-changer as it provides companies with a single strategic partner to guide organizations through the entire journey as they transform their hiring strategies to Direct Sourcing."

"Our vision at QuantumWork Advisory is to ensure all Worktech technology we recommend is not only functional but easy to use and enjoyable. We constantly review technology, and we regard LiveHire as an innovative company, with smart AI matching features and great UX, well suited to the direct sourcing space. The movement to direct sourcing is a major trend, and our advisory services guide organizations through the entire journey, from building the business case, designing the delivery model and ensuring the program is successfully adopted. Selecting the right technology, such as LiveHire, is critical to the success of direct sourcing transformation," said Mark Condon, Founder and Managing Partner at QuantumWork Advisory.

As companies face an increasingly competitive labor market, the growing contingent labor force is a vital segment to incorporate into overall workforce strategy. According to a 2021 Staffing Industry Analyst Report, 60% of survey respondents plan to explore direct sourcing for contingent talent in the next two years, more than any other workforce strategy. A successful direct sourcing program leverages a company's brand to open new skill sets and worker groups to the company, and to increase its competitiveness in winning that talent into the business at speed.

"We are so excited to work with our strategic partner QuantumWork Advisory on direct sourcing solutions to leverage the power of an employer's brand to attract and engage talent," said Dave Ghosh, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances and Channel Sales at LiveHire. "LiveHire's experience in delivering hiring outcomes for more than 150 clients globally pairs perfectly with QuantumWork Advisory's established track record for guiding clients to the most innovative and effective workforce solutions with unprecedented outcomes," he added.

About QuantumWork Advisory

QuantumWork Advisory is a specialized workforce advisory and transformation firm for HR, Worktech and procurement solutions. The consulting firm partners with organizations to address digital transformation in the new world of work through AI and automation technology. QuantumWork Advisory is backed by the Allegis Group, the world's largest privately held human capital firm. For more information, visit www.quantum.work/advisory.

About LiveHire

LiveHire is a globally-leading recruitment and contingent direct sourcing platform - enabling clients to attract and engage both permanent employees and contingent workers to deliver Total Talent solutions. LiveHire offers employers the industry's first "one-stop" centralized Direct Sourcing Platform platform, with key features including:

Award-winning candidate attraction, engagement and user experience

Enhanced recruiter experience

Employer branding

Unique 2-way text messaging

Total talent visibility and mobility

Live talent analytics

Intelligent talent pooling and matching

Live talent search

Talent curation from all sources into a single private talent community

Identify internal, external, and alumni talent

LiveHire provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and 2-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 150 clients and 20 vertical industries globally. For more information, visit www.livehire.com/us.

