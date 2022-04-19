Optimove Appoints Scott McNabb as VP Revenue, Americas

The former Oracle VP of NA Sales brings 20 years of experience in guiding companies towards extraordinary revenue performance

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimove, the leading CRM Marketing Platform, announced today the appointment of Scott McNabb as the company's VP of Revenue, overseeing sales and growth of its Americas operation. Scott is an expert in driving business value extraction, a technology evangelist with ample experience in guiding companies towards extraordinary revenue performance.

With over 20 years of designing and executing revenue generation models for organizations worldwide, Scott and his teams have guided countless Fortune-500 companies toward well-documented success.

Scott has led multiple SaaS martech companies to notable success. Previously, Scott was the CRO for Exponea (purchased by Bloomreach), a CDP solution. Before that, Scott was the VP, Global Enterprise Sales for Integrate, the leader in Precision Demand Marketing technology, and SVP of Global Sales for PathFactory, a leading SaaS content software provider.

Scott was one of the founding Sales leaders of marketing automation platform, Eloqua. During his tenure, Eloqua saw rocket-ship growth from $4M to $97M in SaaS revenue over a 48-month timeline. Following a successful IPO, Eloqua was acquired by Oracle for $900M.

With a CDP at its core, Optimove helps data-rich brands across industries manage large-scale CRM marketing frameworks. By personalizing thousands of campaigns to hundreds of segments, Optimove allows brands to reach their customers with the right message on the right channel. Unlike other technologies that rely on common, rule-based orchestration, Optimove's AI-driven solutions autonomously determine the next-best-action for each individual customer, eliminating the need for marketers to manually map every customer journey.

"We're thrilled to welcome Scott to Optimove, to take on the Americas operation," said Pini Yakuel, CEO and Founder of Optimove. "Scott is a key addition to the team. His experience and knowledge are unrivaled and will play a major role in our efforts to scale our sales operations and expand our portfolio into new states, verticals, and markets. As this and previous appointments suggest, we are determined to keep bringing in extraordinary outside talent to keep Optimove one step ahead of the curve and continue providing prospects and clients with the best CRM Marketing offering and service possible."

"I'm excited to join Optimove and play a major role in the company's rapid growth efforts in the Americas," said Scott McNabb. "I would like to thank the Exponea Team, I thoroughly enjoyed my time there, and I am looking forward to my next challenge at Optimove. Having been at the forefront of the sales of many different brands, I can safely say that Optimove is a company with next-generation, game-changing AI technology and excellent prospects. It enables leading marketers to personalize and orchestrate customer journeys at scale, a strategy that is key to any brand's ability to prosper. I look forward to the challenge of developing deeper partnerships with brands, improving CRM Marketing practices and customer experiences."

Optimove is the leading CRM Marketing Platform, empowering marketing teams to create and manage large-scale, customer-led journeys. Optimove's CRM Journeys leverage AI to autonomously surface valuable customer segments, orchestrate self-optimizing CRM journeys, and accurately deliver the marketing interaction of highest incremental impact. Optimove is used by leading brands including Dollar Shave Club, BetMGM, Papa John's, Penn National, and Staples, to maximize customer loyalty, retention, and lifetime value.

