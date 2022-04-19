Over 90% of Americans Who Switched Auto Insurance Companies Saved but Many Still Don't Shop Around for Additional Quotes According to a ValuePenguin.com Survey

Of those policyholders who recently switched to a new auto insurer, 26% saved $200 or more.
NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With inflation on the rise and gas prices skyrocketing, Americans are looking for ways to cut back on certain expenses including auto insurance.
According to a recent survey by ValuePenguin, 92% of Americans who switched auto insurance companies saved when doing so. However, 65% of policyholders don't shop around when it's time to renew costing them potential savings.
Key findings:
- 92% of auto insurance policyholders who switched companies during their most recent renewal period saved money. This impact was limited, however, as 65% of policyholders didn't seek additional quotes during their renewal period.
- Consumers who generally don't seek additional quotes might benefit from reconsidering their stance. 39% of consumers who didn't switch auto insurance companies say theirs offers the best rates. But more than a quarter (26%) of those who recently switched to a new auto insurer saved $200 or more annually, which means those who don't shop around may not have the full picture when they renew.
- Whether they shopped around, nearly 40% of auto insurance policyholders saw their rates increase during their most recent renewal period. According to ValuePenguin's "State of Auto Insurance," rates were expected to increase by an average of 0.6% across the U.S. in 2022.
- To combat this, nearly 30% of those whose auto insurance rates went up decreased their coverage to save money. While dropping comprehensive insurance lowers your premiums, a March 2022 ValuePenguin survey found that many consumers mistakenly think they'd be covered for car theft or theft-related damage.
