PARKE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

Net Income: $10.1 million

Revenue: $21.7 million for Q1 2022

Total Assets: $2.05 billion, decreased 3.9% over December 31, 2021

Total Loans: $1.50 billion, increased 0.7% over December 31, 2021

Total Deposits: $1.68 billion, decreased 5.2% over December 31, 2021

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- - Parke Bancorp, Inc. ("Parke Bancorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: "PKBK"), the parent company of Parke Bank, announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Net income available to common shareholders was $10.1 million , or $0.85 per basic common share and $0.83 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , an increase of $0.7 million , or 7.0%, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $9.4 million , or $0.79 per basic common share and $0.78 per diluted common share, for the same quarter in 2021. The increase is primarily driven by reduced loan loss provision and lower interest expense, partially offset by lower non-interest income.

Net interest income increased 1.7% to $17.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , compared to $16.8 million for the same period in 2021.

Non-interest income decreased $162,000 , or 7.2%, to $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , compared to $2.2 million for the same period in 2021.

Non-interest expense decreased 1.6% to $5.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , compared to $5.8 million for the same period in 2021.

The following is a recap of the significant items that impacted the first quarter of 2022:

Interest income decreased $925,000 for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in interest and fees on loans attributed to lower loan portfolio balances.

Interest expense decreased $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to lower interest rates on deposits as well as lower outstanding borrowing balances.

The provision for loan losses decreased $500,000 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, as a result of a decrease in loan portfolio balances.

For the first quarter of 2022, non-interest income decreased $162,000, compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in service fees from deposit accounts.

Non-interest expense decreased $92,000 during the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in professional fees related to our BSA remediation efforts, partially offset by an increase in occupancy and equipment due to increases in the cost of some of our service providers.

Income tax expense increased $159,000 for the first quarter 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 25.2%, compared to 25.4% for the same period in 2021.

March 31, 2022 discussion of financial condition

Total assets decreased to $2.05 billion at March 31, 2022 , from $2.14 billion at December 31, 2021 , a decrease of $82.3 million , or 3.9%, primarily due to a decrease cash and cash equivalents attributed to a decrease in deposit liabilities, net of an increase in loans receivable.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $503.8 million at March 31, 2022 , as compared to $596.6 million at December 31, 2021 .

The investment securities portfolio decreased to $21.7 million at March 31, 2022 , from $23.3 million at December 31, 2021 , a decrease of $1.6 million , or 6.7%, primarily due to pay downs of securities.

Gross loans increased to $1.50 billion at March 31, 2022 , from $1.48 billion at December 31, 2021 , an increase of $11.0 million or 0.7%.

Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2022 decreased to $3.9 million , representing 0.26% of total loans, a decrease of $0.4 million , from $4.3 million of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2021 . OREO at March 31, 2022 was zero, a decrease of $1.7 million compared to $1.7 million at December 31, 2021 . Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonperforming loans and OREO) represented 0.19% and 0.28% of total assets at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 , respectively. Loans past due 30 to 89 days were $14.5 million at March 31, 2022 , an increase of $14.0 million from December 31, 2021 , and was driven by two CRE non-owner occupied loans.

The allowance for loan losses was $30.0 million at March 31, 2022 , as compared to $29.8 million at December 31, 2021 . The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 2.00% and 2.01% at March 31, 2022 and at December 31, 2021 , respectively. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 766.8% at March 31, 2022 , compared to 692.8%, at December 31, 2021 .

Total deposits were $1.68 billion at March 31, 2022 , down from $1.77 billion at December 31, 2021 , a decrease of $91.2 million or 5.2% compared to December 31, 2021 . The decrease in deposits was attributed to a decrease in non-interest demand deposits of $81.9 million , and time deposits of $53.4 million , partially offset by increases of $19.0 million , $17.0 million , and $8.0 million in savings, money market, and interest-bearing demand deposits, respectively.

Total borrowings were flat at $120.9 million at March 31, 2022 from December 31, 2021 .

Total equity increased to $240.3 million at March 31, 2022 , up from $232.4 million at December 31, 2021 , an increase of $7.9 million , or 3.4%, primarily due to the retention of earnings.

CEO outlook and commentary

Vito S. Pantilione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Parke Bank, provided the following statement:

"Our net Income increased to $10.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter net income of $9.4 million in 2021. Although we saw an increase in our loan portfolio from the 2021 year end, it is still slightly less than the 1st quarter of 2021. The strength of the real estate market has accelerated the repayment of our construction loan portfolio. We have seen an increase in loan activity in the first quarter of 2022, and many of the new loans are new construction projects."

"The Federal Reserve increased interest rates in early 2022, sooner than initially anticipated, with indications that there could be six more rate increases in 2022. The interest rate increases are targeted at reducing inflation, which will most likely slow down business activity. Typically, the real estate industry is adversely affected by higher interest rates. Higher interest rates mean higher loan payments, which could mean lower values and slower sales."

"COVID-19 does not seem to want to leave us. Although we have seen some improvement, recently Philadelphia became the first major city in the Country to reinstate some COVID-19 restrictions. There are many who believe that these restrictions will again hurt Philadelphia businesses that are still in the process of trying to recover from the last two years of COVID-19 restrictions."

"Parke Bank is in a good position to meet these challenges and to take advantage of opportunities that are in the market. We continue to maintain strong loan loss reserves, strong capital and a diversified customer base. We also provide banking services to diversified industries such as cannabis, real estate development, money services businesses, SBA borrowers, and others. We will maintain our focus on tight controls of our expenses while pursuing opportunities to enhance shareholder value."

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors; our ability to maintain a strong capital base, strong earning and strict cost controls; our ability to generate strong revenues with increased interest income and net interest income;; our ability to continue the financial strength and growth of our Company and Parke Bank; our ability to continue to increase shareholders' equity, maintain strong reserves and good credit quality; our ability to ensure our Company continues to have strong loan loss reserves; our ability to ensure that our loan loss provision is well positioned for the future as the COVID-19 pandemic continues; our ability to continue to reduce our nonperforming loans and delinquencies and the expenses associated with them; our ability to realize a high recovery rate on disposition of troubled assets; our ability to continue to pay a dividend in the future; our ability to enhance shareholder value in the future; our ability to continue growing our Company, our earnings and shareholders' equity; and our ability to continue to grow our loan portfolio; the possibility of additional corrective actions or limitations on the operations of Parke Bancorp and Parke Bank being imposed by banking regulators, therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Parke Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligations to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such circumstance.

Financial Supplement:

Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets



March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

(Amounts in thousands) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 503,829

$ 596,553 Investment securities 21,707

23,269 Loans, net of unearned income 1,495,839

1,484,847 Less: Allowance for loan losses (29,981)

(29,845) Net loans 1,465,858

1,455,002 Premises and equipment, net 6,185

6,265 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 27,715

27,577 Other assets 28,897

27,779 Total assets $ 2,054,191

$ 2,136,445







Liabilities and Equity













Non-interest bearing deposits $ 471,940

$ 553,810 Interest bearing deposits 1,205,270

1,214,600 FHLBNY borrowings 78,150

78,150 Subordinated debentures 42,779

42,732 Other liabilities 15,773

14,792 Total liabilities 1,813,912

1,904,084







Total shareholders' equity 240,279

232,361 Total equity 240,279

232,361







Total liabilities and equity $ 2,054,191

$ 2,136,445

Table 2: Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)

For three months ended March 31,

2022

2021

(Amounts in thousands, except share

data) Interest income:





Interest and fees on loans $ 19,199

$ 20,238 Interest and dividends on investments 189

200 Interest on deposits with banks 248

123 Total interest income 19,636

20,561 Interest expense:





Interest on deposits 1,840

2,827 Interest on borrowings 696

928 Total interest expense 2,536

3,755 Net interest income 17,100

16,806 Provision for loan losses —

500 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,100

16,306 Non-interest income





Service fees on deposit accounts 1,316

1,612 Gain on sale of SBA loans —

45 Other loan fees 276

265 Bank owned life insurance income 138

140 Net gain (loss) on sale and valuation adjustment of OREO 47

(21) Other 298

196 Total non-interest income 2,075

2,237 Non-interest expense





Compensation and benefits 2,688

2,625 Professional services 551

853 Occupancy and equipment 645

544 Data processing 324

345 FDIC insurance and other assessments 287

261 OREO expense 34

15 Other operating expense 1,149

1,127 Total non-interest expense 5,678

5,770 Income before income tax expense 13,497

12,773 Income tax expense 3,406

3,247 Net income attributable to Company and noncontrolling interest 10,091

9,526 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest —

(97) Net income attributable to Company 10,091

9,429 Less: Preferred stock dividend (7)

(7) Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,084

$ 9,422 Earnings per common share





Basic $ 0.85

$ 0.79 Diluted $ 0.83

$ 0.78 Weighted average common shares outstanding





Basic 11,905,264

11,872,246 Diluted 12,180,320

12,108,846

Table 3: Operating Ratios



Three months ended

March 31,

2022

2021 Return on average assets 1.97%

1.81% Return on average common equity 17.23%

18.69% Interest rate spread 3.15%

2.91% Net interest margin 3.41%

3.26% Efficiency ratio 29.61%

30.30%



* Return on the average assets is calculated using net income attributable to Company and noncontrolling interest dividing average assets

Table 4: Asset Quality Data







March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

(Amounts in thousands except ratio data) Allowance for loan losses $ 29,981

$ 29,845 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.00%

2.01% Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans 766.78%

692.78% Non-accrual loans $ 3,910

$ 4,308 OREO $ —

$ 1,654

