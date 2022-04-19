RadSite Surpasses 1000 Accreditations of Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Locations

Company announces milestone after eight years of collaboration with outpatient imaging centers across the U.S.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RadSite,™ a leading accrediting organization promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, announced today that it has achieved an important milestone. The company has accredited over 1,000 outpatient imaging centers across the U.S.

Established in 2005, RadSite has offered several certification and accreditation programs to promote both high-tech and low-tech imaging. RadSite began focusing exclusively on the accreditation of advanced diagnostic imaging (ADI) eight years ago when RadSite was recognized by the U.S. Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services pursuant to the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. Since then, over 350 private payers also now recognize RadSite's ADI accreditation programs.

"RadSite offers a high-touch accreditation experience through its online accreditation portal. Plus its team of reviewers provide detailed feedback to both initial applicants and imaging suppliers who are applying for re-accreditation," notes Mark Casner, Chair of RadSite's Accreditation Committee. "RadSite has worked hard to establish a standardized and transparent approach to the review process, which is designed to improve the business, clinical, and quality practices of imaging centers. Because each accreditation decision is determined by the Accreditation Committee, which is comprised of accreditation experts, each applicant benefits from this peer review process."

RadSite's accreditation review team for each applicant includes at least one senior administrative reviewer, a radiologist, and a physicist. Every applicant receives feedback at several points during the accreditation review process. The results of each accreditation review are summarized, and each application is forwarded to the Accreditation Committee on a de-identified basis for the accreditation determination.

"Most accreditation applicants have to make one or more changes to their workflow or policies to meet RadSite's robust standards," adds Garry Carneal, RadSite's President and CEO. "RadSite regularly updates its standards to make sure we are staying ahead of emerging clinical pathways, industry changes, payer expectations, and technology trends."

To stay on the leading edge, RadSite works closely with groups like the National Alliance for Healthcare Purchasing Coalitions and the Radiology Society of North America. RadSite's efforts also are supported by over 50 industry volunteers who staff RadSite's various Standards and Accreditation Committees.

RadSite's accreditation programs address all ADI modalities including CT, MRI, and nuclear medicine (such as PET and SPECT) imaging exams. RadSite now offers five accreditation programs:

Computed Tomography (CT) ADI, version 3.3

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) ADI, version 3.3

Nuclear Medicine (NucMed) ADI, version 3.3 (including SPECT and PET)

Dental Cone Beam CT ADI, version 1.1

Medical Cone Beam CT ADI, version 1.1

Founded in 2005, RadSite's mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite also is recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,000 imaging suppliers. RadSite's programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of patient safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com .

