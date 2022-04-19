SALMON HEALTH & RETIREMENT NOW ACCEPTING RESERVATIONS FOR NEW ENHANCED CARE NEIGHBORHOODS...

The benefits of SALMON quality care within a private, homelike setting

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. , April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SALMON Health & Retirement, a trusted leader in senior living, announces the launch of SALMON Enhanced Care Neighborhoods. For those who require long-term nursing care, but would prefer a less institutionalized setting, Enhanced Care Neighborhoods expand SALMON's Continuum of Care by providing advanced care within private, residential apartments at the resort-like Natick, Westborough, and Medway campuses.

The experienced SALMON Enhanced Care staff provides a variety of care including 24/7 emergency response, two-person assist and lifts, limited medication administration and support of daily living activities like bathing and dressing. For those who may require additional assistance within the Neighborhood, SALMON Home Care Visiting Nurse Association services such as wound care or injectable medications are available to help Residents easily access the support they need.

"Our Enhanced Care Neighborhood was designed to fill a gap within the assisted living space," said Matt Salmon, CEO of SALMON Health & Retirement. "We heard from our Residents and their families the need and desire for advanced care within a comfortable, homelike setting that didn't feel overwhelmingly institutional as many nursing homes do. Paired with SALMON's unparalleled level of care, we are confident that the private, residential setting of our Enhanced Care Neighborhoods will provide the comfort of home desired by our Residents as they receive care from our dedicated team of experts."

Available within SALMON Health & Retirement's Medway, Natick and Westborough Whitney Place campuses, Enhanced Care Neighborhoods provide SALMON quality of care from within the most personalized, residential setting possible ensuring a high-quality experience for Residents and their families.

ABOUT SALMON HEALTH & RETIREMENT

SALMON Health & Retirement is a trusted leader in the operation of senior living communities. Founded as a skilled nursing facility in 1952 by Dan & Helen Salmon, today the third generation of the Salmon family runs the region's only complete care continuum – from active living to hospice care and everything in between. A leader in the Continuum of Care concept, the family-run company's growth has been gradual, based upon their Residents' needs that, over three generations, has evolved to a variety of services including: skilled nursing, rehabilitation, retirement communities, assisted living, and Home Care encompassing private care, VNA, and hospice care. To learn more visit www.SALMONHealth.com.

