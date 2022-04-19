Serendipity Labs Spins Off WorkplaceCloud™ Flexible Office Operating Platform as Proptech Subsidiary

International Coworking Company Offers Landlords Complete Managed Services Technology Platform to Operate Flexible Office Offerings in Their Own Buildings

RYE, N.Y., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Serendipity Labs Inc. has announced formation of a new wholly owned subsidiary, WorkplaceCloud LLC, that licenses its flexible office management services technology platform to landlords. WorkplaceCloud offers comprehensive end-to-end capabilities allowing asset owners to manage their own white label or private label flexible office and tenant amenity offerings.

WorkplaceCloud is the proptech platform landlords need to unlock the full value of their assets. The integrated, multi-cloud platform securely administers every aspect of running flex office space. Built on the proprietary system that powered Serendipity Labs branded workplaces for over ten years, the fully automated system manages flexible office facility distribution channels, sales operations, marketing optimization, member experience, integration services, and network infrastructure. (PRNewswire)

Licensing WorkplaceCloud gives commercial real estate landlords the tools to pivot and meet the rapidly changing market.

"The office market has shifted to flexible solutions that address tenant requirements for the hybrid workforce. To remain competitive, asset owners need to reposition a substantial part of each building from conventional leases to move-in ready offices and collaborative meeting space," says John Arenas, chairman and CEO of Serendipity Labs.

"Operating flexible space requires a secure, sophisticated platform and a system that large enterprises can trust. Licensing our WorkplaceCloud technology gives commercial real estate landlords the tools they need to pivot and meet the rapidly changing market."

WorkplaceCloud is built on the OASIS® system framework, which has powered Serendipity Labs branded workplaces for over ten years. The fully automated proptech platform manages flexible office facility distribution channels, sales operations, marketing optimization, member experience, integration services, and network infrastructure.

WorkplaceCloud enables every landlord to compete like a national flexible office brand. It provides total visibility on the customer journey and business performance reporting to safeguard their flexible office facilities investment.

The integrated, multi-cloud platform securely administers every aspect of running flex office space from provisioning access control and workspace booking to secure printing, and electronic proposal, contracting and payment processing. To meet personal information protection and payment security standards, WorkplaceCloud is PCI DSS and GLBA complaint and it also meets enterprise-grade reporting requirements that include HIPAA, FINRA, and Sarbanes-Oxley audit trail documentation.

"WorkplaceCloud is what landlords need to unlock the full value of their assets. Now, any building owner can now benefit from our decades of expertise and operate like a national coworking brand," says Arenas.

About Serendipity Labs

Headquartered in Rye, NY, Serendipity Labs Inc. was established in 2011 by industry leader John Arenas. It is the parent holding company to three wholly owned subsidiaries: Serendipity Labs Management LLC, which operates the Serendipity Labs brand coworking and flexible office facilities in on behalf of landlords; Serendipity Labs Franchise International LLC, which licenses Serendipity Labs branded businesses; and Workplace Cloud LLC, which licenses managed services technology to operate flexible office location networks.

