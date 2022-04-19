SIMPLY CHILL, POUR & GARNISH: BATCH & BOTTLE PRE-BATCHED PREMIUM COCKTAILS NOW AVAILABLE

New product range features some of the world's most iconic brands from William Grant & Sons, bringing bar-quality cocktails directly to the home.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply put: people love great cocktails. Nothing signifies a night out quite like the experience of a perfect cocktail made by an expert bartender and enjoyed with close friends. Yet, when entertaining at home, many hosts opt for wine or a basic spirit and mixer, because they are easier to make and serve—that is, until now. Beginning May 1st, Batch & Bottle will be available nationwide to simplify the home cocktail experience with three simple steps: chill, pour & garnish.

Batch & Bottle, a range of four premium, pre-batched, ready-to-serve cocktails, features some of the world's most iconic spirits brands and brings bar-ready cocktails directly into the home, effortlessly elevating any hosting occasion. Created by the family-owned, independent spirits company William Grant & Sons , Batch & Bottle marks the parent company's first major foray into the Ready-To-Drink (RTD) cocktail space.

Made with meticulous attention to detail, the Batch & Bottle offerings include the Monkey Shoulder Lazy Old Fashioned, the brainchild of Joe Petch, the Monkey Shoulder Global Ambassador; the Reyka Rhubarb Cosmopolitan, which leverages the Icelandic glacial vodka and unique ingredients to create a reimagined twist on the classic cosmopolitan; the Glenfiddich Scotch Manhattan, which includes the secret 'Granny Gordon's bitters' recipe for a cocktail that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world; and the Hendrick's Gin Martini, created by Ms. Lesley Gracie, the Hendrick's Master Distiller, in collaboration with five of the world's best bars—Brujas, Nutmeg & Clove, Yaldy, Maybe Sammy, and Nauticus—to deliver a light, yet intriguingly complex flavor.

"As consumer drinking occasions continue to rapidly evolve, and as Ready-To-Drink cocktails continue to explode in popularity across the US, we want to arm our fans with elevated and exciting cocktail options from the iconic brands they already know and love," said Paul Basford, William Grant & Sons US President and Managing Director. "As Master Distillers, industry leaders and cocktail aficionados, we know our spirits best, so we wanted to offer our expertise, batched for people to be able to finally enjoy bar quality cocktails at home, without the hassle. Batch & Bottle is uniquely positioned to meet consumers' desires for premium quality drinks that they can share with their friends, with total ease of enjoyment." With a range suitable for different tastes, moods and occasions, Batch & Bottle allows consumers to elevate a date night for two, a dinner party for 20, or anything in between. All consumers have to do is simply chill, pour and add the appropriate cocktail garnish to enjoy.

"The ready-to-drink category today offers consumers more choices than ever before, but none are doing what Batch & Bottle is: delivering full-proof, bar-quality drinks that look striking on any bar cart or dinner table and elevate a special evening with the perfect cocktail for any palate," said Jared Currier, Brand Manager, Innovation at William Grant & Sons. "And the exceptional ease of service—just chill in advance, pour into your favorite glass and add a garnish—means that offering an incredible cocktail is finally as easy as opening a bottle of wine."

More information on each of the four Batch & Bottle expressions is below:

Monkey Shoulder Lazy Old Fashioned: An Old Fashioned should be no-nonsense. So what better malt for the job than one that's made for mixing? The Monkey Shoulder Lazy Old Fashioned combines Monkey Shoulder Scotch Whisky's rich, vibrant and smooth blend with bold, bespoke bitters and golden sugar to give imbibers a legendary Old Fashioned.

Recommended Serve: Chill and pour over ice. Garnish with an orange twist.

Glenfiddich Scotch Manhattan: The mighty Manhattan needs a mighty Scotch. So Batch & Bottle chose a bold contender: Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky. This bright and balanced single malt soothes the sharp bitters and envelops the sweet vermouth, creating a cocktail both bold and delicate.

Recommended Serve: Chill and pour neat. Garnish with an orange twist.

Hendrick's Gin Martini: The Hendrick's Gin Martini is distilled with the unusual inclusion of cucumber and rose, and replete with undertones of floral, citrus and herbal curiosity. The Hendrick's Gin Martini is light, yet intriguingly complex.

Recommended Serve: Freeze or stir over ice for extra chill. Garnish with a cucumber slice.

Reyka Rhubarb Cosmopolitan: Fans can plummet into adventurous Icelandic depths with this playful Reyka Rhubarb Cosmopolitan. The glacial Reyka Vodka, made of Iceland , mingles natural rhubarb, tangy blood orange and zingy fresh lime to create an eruption of Icelandic intrigue.

Recommended Serve: Freeze or shake over ice for extra chill. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Previously made available in the UK and Australia, Batch & Bottle will be available nationwide in a 375ml bottle for a suggested retail price of $16.99. Each 375ml Batch & Bottle cocktail contains a recommended four to five serves and cocktails range from 25% to 35% in ABV.

To stay up to date on the latest with Batch & Bottle, head to batchandbottlecocktails.us or follow on social at @BatchandBottleUS.

About Batch & Bottle

Batch & Bottle contains a range of luxurious pre-mixed cocktails from some of the world's most iconic spirits brands, including a Monkey Shoulder Lazy Old Fashioned, Reyka Rhubarb Cosmopolitan, Glenfiddich Scotch Manhattan and Hendrick's Gin Martini—all meant to be simply chilled, poured and garnished.

Batch & Bottle is available in a 375ml bottle for a suggested retail price of $16.99. Each 375ml Batch & Bottle cocktail contains a recommended four to five serves and cocktails range from 25% to 35% in ABV. For more information on Batch & Bottle, head to batchandbottlecocktails.us or follow on social at @BatchandBottleUS.

Batch & Bottle, 25% - 35% Alc./vol.©2022 Imported by William Grant & Sons Inc., New York, N.Y. Expertly batched to be responsibly enjoyed.

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distills some of the world's leading brands of Scotch whisky, including Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts and the world's third largest blended Scotch, Grant's®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick's® Gin, Sailor Jerry® Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie® Scotch Liqueur.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the US with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick's Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Fistful of Bourbon, Grant's, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson's Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Flor de Caña Rum, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy. For more information on the company and its brands, please visit www.williamgrant.com .

