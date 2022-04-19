LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia (CCCA) is a common cause of a type of hair loss called scarring alopecia in African-American women, affecting 14%. The condition is often unrelenting, causing inflammation, pain, itchiness, an expanding area of permanent hair loss, and scars. CCCA is a source of frustration for both patients and doctors as it is stubborn to treat and often resistant to many medications doctors use in treating it, such as injectable steroids into the scalp. Many times, these treatments get discontinued because of side effects. The result is often near total baldness, with the need for lifelong use of wigs and headwears.

The First Reported Study of CCCA Response to a Botanical Product

In a recent study titled: Treatment-Refractory Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia Responsive to a Novel Botanical Treatment published by Dove Press in its peer-reviewed journal Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology, four women who had failed several treatments with drugs responded to a new plant-based formulation - Dr. UGro Gashee (Manhattan Beach, CA). The women who used Gashee in its topical or oral form showed notable hair improvements in fullness and cessation of hair symptoms.

According to Dr. Umar, the lead author of the paper and developer of Gashee, "this is a significant development that deserves further study. Natural botanical products are more amenable to long-term use with a potentially more favorable side effect profile. "They are the way of the future as more consumers favor a more holistic approach to wellness. The ingredients in Gashee are from around the globe using a proprietary compounding process that Dr. Umar personally developed to optimally preserve and deliver the beneficial molecules of the plants to the hair. "Even the packaging took into account our respect for nature." Said Dr. Umar.

Dr. Umar, however, highlighted the importance of establishing a good hair care routine and avoiding grooming practices that can aggravate CCCA, including the use of tight braids and harsh chemicals. Remember: "If it hurts or itches, stop it."

Dr. Umar is a board-certified dermatologist, a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, and a world-renowned hair expert with several related worldwide patents in hair transplantation. He is an associate faculty at the Department of Medicine, Dermatology Division, University of California, Los Angeles, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center , Torrance, where he leads the Scalp Disorders Specialty Clinic and private practice at Dr. U Hair and Skin Clinic in Manhattan Beach, California.

