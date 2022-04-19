W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY NAMED RECIPIENT OF THE SINGLETON PRIZE FOR CEO EXCELLENCE

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship announces today the recipient of the 2022 Singleton Prize for CEO Excellence, W. Nicholas Howley. The Prize honors a living CEO whose work demonstrates a combination of talent, vision, focus, and commitment, thereby producing exceptional shareholder returns over decades.

W. Nicholas Howley is the Founder and Executive Chairman of TransDigm Group Inc, a leading producer of a wide array of highly engineered aerospace products. The company has acquired eighty-five proprietary aerospace businesses since its formation in 1993. Nick is currently on the Board of Directors of TransDigm Group, Perimeter Solutions, and Consolidated Precision Products. Additionally, he is Founder of Howley Foundation which is focused on providing educational opportunities to economically disadvantaged students and is co-Chairman/co-Founder of Perimeter (NYSE: PRM). The 28-year IRR for TransDigm of 32.5% has been materially the same under both its private ownership from 1993-2006 as well as its public ownership from 2006 to the present

The award will be presented in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. As part of the event, there will be a panel featuring W. Nicholas Howley, Mark Leonard, and Mitchell Rales, moderated by Jury Member Kelly Granat.

The award selection is made by an independent jury comprised of top investors and CEOs. The 2022 prize jury is:

Will Thorndike - Founder, Housatonic Partners; Author, The Outsiders

Steve Blass - Chief Investment Officer, Ashe Capital

Todd Combs - Investment Officer, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., CEO, Geico

Kelly Granat - Portfolio Manager, Lone Pine Capital

Bob Peck - Managing Director, FPR Partners

Rob Small - Managing Director, Stockbridge Investors/Berkshire Partners





The prize aims to celebrate and encourage deserved success, and it serves as a lifetime achievement award for Chief Executive Officers. This is the only prize that is given based on a rigorous quantitative assessment of public-company CEO performance over decades.

"The CEO Prize is an important component of the Singleton Foundation's mission" said Shelley Miles, CEO of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship. "This award exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit our organization was founded on, and by recognizing business leaders we highlight the successes we try to inspire in our users."

"Nick is representative of a broader group of elite CEOs who were exceptionally adept at capital allocation and more generally resource allocation. In that capacity, they really were part CEO and part investor and they created enormous long-term value for their stakeholders with that blend of expertise." said Will Thorndike, author of The Outsiders: Eight Unconventional CEOs and Their Radically Rational Blueprint for Success.

