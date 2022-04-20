5WPR Celebrates Cannabis Awareness Day This 4/20 by Continuing Expansion of CBD and Cannabis PR Team

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Cannabis Awareness Day, 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces the continued expansion of their CBD PR and Cannabis PR teams in both its New York City and Miami offices, as a result of an increasing client base within the category.

5W possesses the industry knowledge and creative experience to craft and execute campaigns that not only garner national attention through top-tier placements, but also result in exponential growth on behalf of industry clients. To ensure success of our mainstream media campaigns in a niche industry, it is important to maintain senior talent across the agency who specialize in CBD and cannabis and understand the industry's complexities. 5W is hiring key CBD and cannabis professionals to strengthen the team in support of this growth, overall, who will undergo various trainings and secure key certifications that further build expertise. Likewise, to strengthen our campaigns, the agency is expanding capabilities to include affiliate marketing as there is increased interest and need in that area for clients in the space.

"5W has a tremendous history working with innovators across the space and has already navigated the intricacies of working within the industry," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "As an early adapter of the industry, we have been able to grow our team and client roster beyond just direct-to-consumer products, tapping into the larger industry and working with clients that are building the future of CBD and cannabis."

Since its launch in 2018, 5WPR's CBD and cannabis division has seen unprecedented growth year-over-year, attracting clients across both the agency's consumer, corporate, and technology divisions. Clients in the space offer a range of product categories including women's and men's skincare, nail care, pet products, edibles, wellness, pain relief, sleep aids, food, beverage, cannabis delivery services, and consultancy services for cannabis start-ups.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

