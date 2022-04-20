AGS BRINGS HOME THE BACON AT THE 2022 INDIAN GAMING TRADE SHOW & CONVENTION

With a growing suite of high-performing premium game products, an expanded core game library, and the industry's most innovative table game progressive system, AGS continues to grow and diversify its product portfolio to turbo-charge operators' casino floors

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS (NYSE: AGS) is bringing home the bacon at the Indian Gaming Trade Show & Convention April 19-22, 2022, as the company plans to unveil a new multi-denomination game play feature for its high performing Rakin' Bacon Deluxe slot theme on the Orion Curve Premium cabinet. The fun doesn't stop with slots, as AGS will also showcase its award-winning Bonus Spin Xtreme table game progressive side bet, building on its tremendous success since launch. Visit booth 1431 for AGS' full display.

AGS will introduce the player-selectable multi-denomination feature to its Rakin' Bacon Deluxe slot theme, which is celebrating its one-year launch anniversary during the show.

Mark Dedeaux, SVP & GM, Slots for AGS, says: "This year, we're focused on diversifying our portfolio by entering new game categories like high-denom reels with our Mega Diamond title, as well as innovating on traditional gameplay to enhance the player experience. The introduction of multi-denom functionality on our Rakin' Bacon Deluxe premium game package has the potential to further amplify the performance on this already high-performing product. Additionally, we're showing a mix of proven winners like Captain Riches and Lucky O'Reilly, plus new titles like Ultimate Rise and Mighty Power, which truly highlight the AGS spirit. The AGS portfolio is stronger and more diverse than it's ever been, as we continue to heat up casino floors with strong themes and vibrant graphics that players love."

The AGS table games team continues to look for ways to allow operators to earn a little extra bacon of their own, supported by the launch of the award-winning Bonus Spin Xtreme progressive side bet. The feature links all games across the entire casino floor to a single shared jackpot, upping the ante with massive potential prizes. The Bonus Spin Xtreme compatible library is ever-growing; player-favorite games like roulette and baccarat will be available at the AGS booth to try out this innovative progressive feature firsthand.

John Hemberger, SVP & GM, Table Products for AGS, says: "We're always rethinking what is possible with table game jackpots and community-style play. Bonus Spin Xtreme fires up player engagement by linking all tables on the floor to a single jackpot pool, creating a bigger and faster-growing jackpot. It's the only progressive side bet on the market to provide one unique progressive jackpot winner for community-style table games like roulette, baccarat and craps. The Indian Gaming Trade Show is the perfect place to showcase this innovative progressive system, in addition to our new single-deck PAX S card shuffler on our commission-free Dragon Dai Bacc game."

AGS will showcase Rakin' Bacon Deluxe, Bonus Spin Xtreme, and various other innovations from its ever-expanding portfolio at the Indian Gaming Trade Show from April 19-22. Visit AGS at booth 1431. For more, visit PlayAGS.com.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

