Bakesale, Liquor Made from Real Chocolate Chip Cookies, Wins Double Gold at 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bakesale , a 40% ABV liqueur made from thousands of pounds of real chocolate chip cookies, has won the acclaimed Double Gold Award at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition .

Arguably the top liquor competition in the world, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition featured approximately 5,000 entries this year, from all around the world, of which only a small handful received the prestigious Double Gold Award. The Double Gold is only awarded when every single one of the 30 professional spirits judges independently award a spirit a Gold Medal in blind taste tests.

"We created Bakesale because we wanted a liquor that everyone can enjoy together", stated William Kehler, Founder of Bakesale. "The problem was simple: if you bring tequila, your non-tequila drinking friends are left out. If you bring whiskey, your non-whiskey drinking friends won't enjoy it, but everyone loves cookies, so everyone can enjoy Bakesale together."

Kehler continues, "we are on a mission to make drinking as delicious as it is fun, so the fact that we could impress this competition's panel of veteran mixologists and master distillers with our Cookie Liquor is an exciting validation that we've created a flavor that people of all stripes will love."

Bakesale is a 40% ABV liqueur made from thousands of pounds of real chocolate chip cookies, and it tastes like cookies with a kick. It was made for shots that taste like cookies, martinis that taste like any kind of baked good, and the perfect base for boozy milkshakes.

Bakesale is now available for sale online in its newest format, the Bakesale Cookie Box, which is an adorable gift box of 12x50ml pouches of Bakesale that looks like a box of cookies. Find a box online at DrinkBakesale.com .

