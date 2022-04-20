Infoworks CEO Joining Hoover Institution's Capital Conversations Series

Implications of a modern data infrastructure focus of discussion

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoworks.io today announces that CEO Buno Pati will be participating next week as part of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University series, Hoover Capital Conversations: Discussing Policy with Policy Makers , along with Congressman Ro Khanna and Hoover Senior Fellow John Villasenor. "Modern Data Infrastructure: Public & Private Implications" will be next Tuesday, April 26 in a virtual webinar format; the program is publicly available, links to additional information and registration are below.

Event: Modern Data Infrastructure: Public & Private Implications

Web page: https://www.hoover.org/events/modern-data-infrastructure-public-private-implications

When: Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. PT/1p.m ET

Register: https://stanford.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WBq4YODjQ765kpruXlE1nQ

Hoover's Capital Conversations series brings together Hoover Institution fellows and leading policymakers for informed discussions between those who generate ideas enabling a free society and those who turn them into actionable policy. The series examines the major policy challenges facing the United States and the world today, as well as those that may confront future generations. The topics reflect the values of the Hoover Institution -- individual, economic, and political freedom; private enterprise; and representative government.

Participants

Congressman Ro Khanna represents California's 17th Congressional District, located in the heart of Silicon Valley. Rep. Khanna sits on the House Agriculture, Armed Services, and Oversight and Reform committees, where he chairs the Environmental Subcommittee and is the Deputy Whip of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, serves as an Assistant Whip for the Democratic Caucus, and is the Democratic Vice Chair of the House Caucus on India and Indian Americans.

John Villasenor is a Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and is also on the faculty at UCLA, where he is a professor of electrical engineering, public policy, law, and management. Villasenor's work considers the technology, policy, and legal issues arising from key technology trends, including the growth of artificial intelligence and the increasing complexity and interdependence of today's networks and systems

Buno Pati is CEO of Infoworks.io. The company's software solutions are enabling enterprise organizations to fully leverage their data assets and realize faster time-to-value in the cloud. Prior to assuming the role of CEO in 2019, Pati held Executive Chairman and Chairman roles at the company from its inception in 2014. Pati brings over 20 years of experience as a CEO, entrepreneur, board member, and investor in technology companies. Pati is also a partner at Centerview Capital.

About Infoworks

Infoworks software solutions are enabling enterprise organizations to fully leverage their data assets and realize faster time-to-value in the cloud. Our software automates the migration of data, metadata and workloads while also automating the data platform for post-migration scale and agility. Infoworks is the only solution purpose-built for today's hybrid, multi-cloud environments, and is relied on by some of the world's largest financial, retail, technology, healthcare, oil & gas, and manufacturing companies. To learn more, please visit infoworks.io .

