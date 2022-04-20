InventHelp Inventor Develops Water Retention/Savings System for Gardens (DNV-277)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Rain repeatedly washed out the dirt berms I made to retain water around the plants," said the inventor, from Fort Collins, Colo., "so I invented the GARDENER'S H2O SAVER. My design ensures that water retention berms will never be washed out again and it proves to have additional benefits."

This patent pending system provides an effective way to direct water to the root, with less water used, and without the wasteful spreading of water. The watering system saves time for both hand waterers and drip system users. It also reduces wasted water getting to weeds, saving time on weeding. The system is reusable and easily adaptable with gardens, fruit trees and hill side plants. Additionally, it is ideal for use in households, with gardeners, and farmers alike.

