Joe Servi joins Pinnacle Bank as Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager

GILROY, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Bank (OTCQB: PBNK) headquartered in Gilroy, CA announced today that Joe Servi has joined the bank as Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager.

"I am very excited to announce that Joe Servi has joined Pinnacle Bank's professional team of bankers, as Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager. He is a well-known and respected banker in the Monterey County area and we look forward to working with him and continuing to expand our footprint in Salinas, Monterey and the surrounding areas," stated Tony Marandos, Regional President.

Mr. Servi joined Union Bank in 2008 as Vice President Business Client Advisor. He was responsible for maintaining a $180MM+ loan portfolio. In 2016, he joined Pacific Valley Bank in Monterey as Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager where he exceeded loan goals each year and was a top producer in 2021. Joe is currently a board member of the Monterey Peninsula College Foundation, board member and treasurer of the Housing Resource Center of Monterey County, board member of the Monterey Commercial Property Owners Association and a loan committee member for Cal Coastal Small Business Development Center.

"I am excited to join Pinnacle Bank. They have become a well-known community bank in Monterey County and their banking philosophies and community minded approach work really well, with how I want to service my clients," stated Mr. Servi.

About Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank is a full-service community business bank dedicated to providing quality depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The bank focuses on commercial banking services for small to medium-sized businesses, offering a variety of products and services that combine the best of personal touch with convenient technology-based client service. Pinnacle Bank has locations in Campbell, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, and Salinas. For more information, visit www.pinnacle.bank.

