Kroger, America's Largest Grocery Retailer, Commences Hiring for Grocery Delivery in South Florida

GROVELAND, Fla., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co., America's largest grocery retailer, is now hiring more than 200 associates as it prepares to bring Kroger Delivery to the South Florida market this summer, providing fresh food and the convenient, exceptional service to area residents. The retailer, which currently operates the service in three major Florida markets, is offering competitive wages, flexible hours, and exceptional benefits.

Reflecting the dynamic South Florida region, the grocery retailer plans to hire talented individuals from diverse cultures, backgrounds, and experiences. Kroger Delivery is recruiting drivers, as well as associates in vital areas such as logistics and human resources. Kroger offers a robust benefits package that includes tuition reimbursement, health care benefits, mental health counseling, discounts on groceries, and other perks. Interested candidates can apply now at Jobs.Kroger.com .

"We have an ongoing goal to provide customers the highest level of service possible and want to hire individuals who share in our passion for people and fresh food," said Peggy McCaslin, human resources manager, Kroger Delivery. "Led by our purpose to Feed the Human Spirit, we are actively recruiting new talent to join our team and offer competitive wages, top-tier healthcare and retirement benefits, opportunities to learn and advance, and a welcoming, inclusive work environment. Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career."

Propelled by steady growth, Kroger Delivery is committed to bringing new associates on board to meet South Florida's growing grocery delivery needs, as it expands operations already available to Floridians in the greater Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville areas. Customers can conveniently shop online and choose from thousands of fresh food options and household essentials, which are then seamlessly delivered to their homes in refrigerated vans.

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to provide fresh food and convenient services to customers throughout South Florida," said Andrea Colby, eCommerce corporate affairs and communications manager. "The service combines the efficiency of technology with the experience of our associates to deliver fresh, affordable groceries directly to customers' homes."

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site .

