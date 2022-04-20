MediaJel Partners with Narrative to Launch Ecommerce Shop for Cannabis Data

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Narrative, the world's #1 data commerce platform, today aptly announced a joint partnership with MediaJel, a digital marketing platform for regulated cannabis, CBD, and alcohol brands, and the launch of the MediaJel Data Shop. The online store is blazing a new trail for the industry by allowing businesses to easily find and purchase cannabis audience data with just a few clicks.

The stash of data for sale through MediaJel will allow companies from all industries to sort through high quality, vetted cannabis data, allowing them to gain insights into the most popular cannabis products, regional breakdowns of the cannabis marketplace—such as which states are seeing the highest demand—and when demand is peaking. Whether it be a cannabis company looking to increase brand awareness or a concert venue looking to target cannabis consumers, the MediaJel Data Shop is the easiest way to acquire secure cannabis audience data.

The cannabis industry is smoking hot due to the rollout of legalization and a surge in capital from VCs and other investors. Global cannabis sales are expecting to see an increase from $13.4 billion in 2020 to $33.6 billion by 2025. Knowing this, MediaJel works to elevate digital marketing for regulated companies worldwide by creating and tailoring campaign strategies for brands that employ MediaJel's proprietary targeting tools that collect diverse first- and third-party datasets, multi-device identification data, and precise geo data to curate ideal audiences.

"To put it bluntly, with the increased legalization of cannabis, we expect demand to only go up from here, making MediaJel's insights increasingly valuable," said Nick Jordan, founder and CEO of Narrative. "For companies targeting the sector, from large-scale music and entertainment venues to budding cannabis startups aiming to put their names on the map, these data-driven insights can help them make informed decisions with just a few clicks."

The MediaJel Data Shop is powered by Narrative Data Shops, which enables businesses to quickly launch an ecommerce data business without spending significant time and resources, or dealing with complicated contracts or legalities. As a pioneer in the realm of data commerce and a "Shopify for data," Narrative's technology makes it simple to package, sell, and deliver data via a unique ecommerce storefront regardless of technical expertise.

"Narrative has removed many of the roadblocks synonymous with traditional data marketplaces," said Jake Litke, founder and CEO of MediaJel's. "Their tech is built around security, access & the ability for buyers to pull data in the structure they require."

