Medit i700 wireless: Scanning Made Easy with a Simple Touch

Powered by the latest MEDIT technology, the all new i700 wireless intraoral scanner is light, fast, accurate, and now – wire-free.

SEOUL, South Korea and LONG BEACH, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving beyond the proven tech and best-selling success of the i700 intraoral scanner, MEDIT announces the release of the i700 wireless – newly designed as a portable wand with the same speed, accuracy, and lightness.

"We're tirelessly listening to our customers to provide them with the utmost customer care, which is at our core to continuously evolve," said GB Ko, CEO of MEDIT. "Our i700 wireless model is a game-changer with its effortless, wire-free capabilities and powerful, long-lasting battery."

Free from wires, the light, weight-balanced i700 wireless offers a smooth and quick scanning experience utilizing mm wave based next generation wireless communication technology. One battery offers 1 hour of continuous scanning and 8 hours in standby mode. The super-fast camera captures up to 70 frames per second, collecting more data with each pass in realistic color and crisp images. The updated design boasts a reversible tip and wider scanning area allowing for easy, comfortable scanning at any angle with no constraints to movement. To counter COVID-19 concerns, a convenient remote control button means clinicians can check scan data from the scanner, and show patients, without worry of cross-contamination. The self-disinfecting UV-C LED further keeps the unit clean. For a complete, trouble-free experience, the i700 wireless runs on MEDIT Link, MEDIT's software featuring integration with various other CAD/CAM providers as well as MEDIT's own popular apps including Medit Design, Smile Design, Ortho Simulation, Model Builder, Crown Fit, and more.

"Packed with the latest MEDIT technology, the i700 wireless continues our commitment to delivering an amazing digital dentistry experience through better tools and solutions," added GB Ko.

About MEDIT

MEDIT is a global provider of 3D measurement solutions for dental clinics and labs, including intraoral scanners, based on its own patented state-of-the-art technology. The company also develops platform solutions for digital dentistry, supporting collaborative workflows. The company's goal is to provide innovative technology and the highest quality products to ensure mutual growth for all partners. MEDIT has been headquartered in Seoul, South Korea since its inception in 2000. The company also has representatives located in the Americas and Europe and boasts a global network of distributors in over 100 countries.

For detailed information about MEDIT products and software, please visit MEDIT official website (www.medit.com/, https://www.i700wireless.com/), and for other various content, please refer to MEDIT official YouTube (youtube.com/user/meditcompany) and other social media channels (instagram.com/meditcompany/)

