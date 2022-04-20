Meet the Life Time 60day Challenge National Winners-Out of the Pandemic, More and More People Commit to Healthy Living in 2022

Life Time provides support anywhere and anytime to help people be their healthiest self - online and at its nearly 160 athletic country clubs in the U.S. and Canada

CHANHASSEN, Minn., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 13,000 people across the U.S. and Canada are starting the spring season feeling happier and healthier after taking part in Life Time's (NYSE: LTH) 60day challenge. Four have been named national winners by a panel of Life Time coaches - taking home prizes valued at nearly $5,000.

The Life Time Spring 60day Challenge winners (clockwise from the top-left): Brooke Simmons (Life Time Folsom, CA), Michael Kulp (Life Time Gainesville, VA) Patrecia Rainey (Life Time Flower Mound, TX) and Jarron Lucas (Life Time Centerville, VA). (PRNewswire)

Life Time 60day provides daily support, resources, and motivation for anyone looking to jumpstart their wellness goals and live a healthier life. The eight-week challenge, which is offered several times each year, includes daily workouts, a meal plan, 150+ healthy recipe ideas, in-app accountability messages, weekly challenges for prizes and access to a team of in-person and virtual coaches.

Prizes for winners include ten personal training sessions from the most accredited trainers in the industry, LT BUCK$ (in-club currency for products and services), and a LifeSpa gift card, along with prizes from partners Hoka ONE ONE and a yearlong supply of products from RxSugar.

The winners of the first 60day challenge in 2022 are:

Michael Kulp ( Gainesville, VA ) – Kulp joined the 60day to "jumpstart treating myself well again" after being stuck in a rut with a busy work schedule. His success includes dropping more than 25 pounds and 8.8% body fat by participating in Life Time's Alpha and GTX Signature Group Training classes. He also religiously tracked his workouts and club visits on the Life Time Digital app, visiting Life Time Gainesville 50 times throughout the program.

Jarron Lucas ( Centreville, VA ) – One of Lucas' goals during the 60day was to log everything he ate and drank for the entire challenge. "I really was able to master eating everything in moderation so that I didn't have to cut anything out." He also took Alpha classes at his Life Time five days a week. He is now less than 10 pounds away from his goal weight and is excited to continue his healthy habits into 2022.

Patrecia Rainey ( Flower Mound, TX ) – Rainey was "reaching her breaking point" as a mom to a teenager and a younger child with an autoimmune disease and the stress of working two jobs. She joined Life Time's 60day program and started to take 20-minute walks outside to reduce her stress. Upping her protein intake and working with personal trainers and taking group studio classes all fueled her energy and success.

Brooke Simmons ( Folsom, CA ) – A mom of two toddlers, Simmons lost nearly 15 pounds during the challenge, gaining muscle definition and new healthy habits. Simmons was used to putting her health on the back burner and didn't feel her best. "Motherhood was a lifelong dream of mine and yet here I was in the thick of it and I could barely get through the day, let alone enjoy and participate in the wonderful busyness." In addition to workouts, the key to her success was adding weekly meal prepping into her routine.

"People join our 60day program for the unique, supportive tools and guidance we provide them in-person and online that truly help them achieve their goals – unlike so many fads or gimmicks out there. It's beyond rewarding to see such amazing success happening from coast to coast," said Anika Christ, Life Time's Senior Director of Nutrition and Weight Loss. "Since 2010, nearly 580,000 Life Time members have lost more than 1 million pounds. However, what's most important is that we help people become – and feel – healthier, whether their goal is to gain muscle, eat healthier, lose weight or reduce stress."

At the end of each Life Time 60day, participants are invited to submit an essay and photos in the contest. Life Time coaches select the top contenders and winners.

The next in-person 60day kicks off in September. It's also available anytime on-demand through Life Time's digital membership. Life Time also makes available a variety of other strength and weight loss programs to help people get started and remain on track. For more information on the program, visit www.lifetime60day.com.

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of nearly 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for those 90 days to 90+ years with integrity and respect for everyone. With a team of more than 30,000 Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and via a complementary and comprehensive digital platform.

