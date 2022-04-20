Mercury Snags Nomination for NIL Summit's Blockchain Award

The NFT platform provider will be dropping a new collection of NFTs to celebrate the success of the Kansas Jayhawks

BOSTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury, a leading provider of white-label NFT platforms designed to give sports properties, universities, and leagues the power to create one-of-a-kind digital experiences for their fans, has been nominated for the Blockchain Award at NIL Summit on behalf of their "RockChalk" NFT platform.

Mercury is also dropping a "Moments Collection" at the end of the month that will be NFTs of the most iconic and significant points of the season for Kansas, such as winning the national championship and becoming the winningest program in college basketball, as well as big individual moments from star players throughout the season.

"We're honored to be nominated for the Blockchain Award as a result of our partnership with the University of Kansas," said Porter Grieve, CEO and co-founder of Mercury. "The RockChalk NFT platform gives KU fans of all ages and interest levels a place to connect and collect, and we're excited to see how it develops over time."

While the RockChalk Discord and community are open to anyone, access to the Moments Collection requires the purchase of the "Moment #1" NFT on sale now, which is specifically priced at $23.54 because win #2,354 is when KU became the winningest program in basketball.

For more information, visit www.rockchalk.io

About Mercury

Mercury builds white-label NFT platforms designed to give sports properties, universities, and leagues the power to create one-of-a-kind digital experiences for their fans. Providing a complete solution for companies and brands looking to enter the NFT space, Mercury is building communities of like-minded individuals and utilizing the web3 technology to create spaces for engagement and free discourse. From traditional fans looking to broaden their collections to younger generations looking for new ways to connect to the sports they love, Mercury is reimagining what it means to be a fan and the methods of connecting with fellow enthusiasts. For more information, visit https://www.mercurynft.io/ .

