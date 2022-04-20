MP Investors Have Opportunity to Lead MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against MP Materials Corp. ("MP Materials" or the "Company") f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. ("FVAC") (NYSE: MP).

Class Period: May 1, 2020 – February 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022

Investors suffering losses on their MP Materials investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) FVAC had overstated its due diligence efforts and expertise with respect to identifying target companies to acquire; (2) FVAC performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy MP Materials prior to the Business Combination, or else ignored significant red flags regarding, among other things, Legacy MP Materials' management, compliance policies, and Mountain Pass's profitability; (3) as a result, the Company's future business and financial prospects post-Business Combination were overstated; (4) MP Materials engaged in an abusive transfer price manipulation scheme with a related party in the People's Republic of China to artificially inflate the Company's profits; (5) MP Materials' ore at Mountain Pass was not economically viable to harvest for rare earth metals; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

