Multicultural Communications Company, The Vida Agency (TVA), Awarded SDOT Transit Plus Multimodal Corridor Outreach Contract

Led by The Vida Agency (TVA), a collaborative team including ECOSS, Black Stax, Equitable Future, and Andromeda will help SDOT improve mobility throughout the completion of RapidRide H, Route 7, and Route 44.

SEATTLE , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vida Agency (TVA), an award-winning, multicultural communications company specializing in reaching diverse audiences, was chosen by Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) to lead a multi-year Transit Plus Multimodal Corridor Outreach contract. Led by TVA, the collaborative team to help SDOT improve mobility throughout the completion of RapidRide H Line Delridge, Route 7, and Route 44 will also include ECOSS, Black Stax, Equitable Future, and Andromeda.

Founded by Amalia Martino, TVA is a woman and minority-owned business, renowned for their deep fluency in the nuances of cultural competence and work with diverse and traditionally underserved communities. TVA services span research, strategy, communications, storytelling, equity and social justice planning, and innovative community engagement tactics.

TVA's recent infrastructure experience, historical knowledge, and strong relationships in the communities related to the on-call contract, made them the ideal choice to support SDOT. Prior TVA SDOT communications and public engagement support includes the RapideRide H Line Delridge Expansion, West Seattle Bridge Program, and Green Lake paving projects.

According to the selection letter received from the City, upon reviewing and scoring all respondent submittals and subsequent interviews, The Vida Agency (TVA) scored the highest.

"We are extremely proud of the hard work and strong collaborations our team has forged throughout the years in support of previous SDOT projects," says Amalia Martino, TVA Founder and President. "We are grateful for SDOT's continued trust and look forward to another strong collaboration."

Several SDOT projects created by The Vida Agency (TVA) achieved recent MarCom recognition. The awards include a Gold for the West Seattle Bridge Program overview video and honorable mentions for the West Seattle Bridge Don't Go Low campaign, and the West Marginal Way Virtual Walking Tour video. MarCom awards honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals.

ABOUT THE VIDA AGENCY

The Vida Agency (TVA) is a full-service communications company specializing in the development and execution of award-winning brand campaigns for market segments such as health, transportation, retail, consumer, public policy, and education. TVA services span research, strategy, creative execution, and reporting in support of public agencies and private corporations to collaboratively reach diverse audiences for greater cultural impact. TVA's creative campaigns set the standard for equitable communications that authentically connect clients with audiences, resulting in widespread annual industry recognition. TVA's recent awards include a Northwest Regional Emmy for Community Health Plan of Washington's "Tu eres el centro/You are the center" campaign and multiple Communicator Awards for the Be Ready. Be Hydrated campaign. To learn more, please visit. https://thevidaagency.com/ . The Vida Agency is proud to be a women-and minority-owned business. State WMBE: M5F0025227 Federal DBE: D5F0025227

