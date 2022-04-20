OneCause Announces Call for Nominations for Fifth Annual Raise Awards

The nonprofit awards celebrate the vision, passion, and dedication of fundraising professionals and organizations across the United States and Canada

INDIANAPOLIS , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online and event fundraising leader OneCause today announced it is accepting nominations for the 2022 Raise Awards. Entering their fifth year, the awards honor forward-thinking fundraisers and nonprofit organizations that are employing innovative ways to inspire donors, raise funds, and shape the future of fundraising.

"The passion, tenacity, and ingenuity demonstrated by fundraising professionals too frequently go unnoticed. The Raise Awards are a way to pause and recognize the Fearless Fundraisers making a critical impact on how nonprofits fundraise and create change," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "We're honored to support and celebrate the individuals and organizations impacting the world for the better."

The annual awards have evolved from recognizing single winners in each category to honoring multiple winners, segmented by nonprofit size, for their achievements in the following categories:

Innovative Nonprofit of the Year: Recognizing innovation and creativity in fundraising by organizations who are thinking outside the box and implementing new ideas.

Storyteller of the Year: Recognizing excellence in communicating purpose and vision through branding, narrative, and promotion that informs the mind and moves the heart.

Fundraisers of the Year: Recognizing individuals who live out the organization's mission, are dedicated to the donor experience, and always give 100% percent to the cause.

Last year's awards highlighted the importance of the grit, dedication, and teamwork nonprofit professionals exhibited to advance their missions during a year of uncertainty.

"I was so honored and beyond excited to be named the 2021 Fundraiser of the Year. I stood with my team beside me because without them I would not have been able to achieve such an honor," said Katie Koglman, executive director of United Way of Wayne and Holmes Counties. "In a year where the common theme was 'cancel,' we embarked on a journey of 'conquer and claim victory.' Our community was depending on us to do just that. To my fellow fundraisers—I challenge you to raise the bar, raise your glasses, and raise that money!"

Last year's Raise Awards recognized Innovative Nonprofits of the Year: Food Outreach Inc and JDRF; Storytellers of the Year: Stray Rescue of St. Louis and Canine Companions; and Fundraisers of the Year: Katie Koglman with United Way of Wayne and Holmes Counties; Bill Miller with Kean University Foundation, and Nathan Smith with RAIN, Inc.

Nomination Process

Raise Awards nominations are being accepted online through 11:59 p.m. on June 1 at: www.onecause.com/raise/awards.

The Raise Awards are free to enter for individual fundraisers and nonprofits of all sizes. All submissions will be reviewed by a committee of peer nonprofit professionals and industry experts looking for a focus on specific achievements, campaigns, and events from the last 12 months.

Award winners will be honored at a ceremony during the Raise 2022 conference September 12-13 in Chicago, Illinois and livestreamed online. In addition to the award recognition, winners receive a cash donation to their mission on behalf of OneCause.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use online and event fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped more than 9,500 nonprofits raise $3.5 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

