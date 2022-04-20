Oracle Delivers Extreme Database Performance and Scale with Exadata Cloud Infrastructure X9M

Exadata Cloud Infrastructure X9M accelerates database OLTP workloads in the cloud with 2.5 times more database cores and 87 percent more OLTP IOPS than the previous generation for the same price

Allows customers to run database analytics faster and with larger data sets using 80 percent more scan throughput and 28 percent more capacity than the previous generation

Provides more efficient support for developers and greater database consolidation benefits with flexible configurations for dedicated Autonomous Database deployments

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced the availability of Oracle Exadata Cloud Infrastructure X9M, the latest generation of the most powerful Oracle Database platform in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). With Oracle Autonomous Database Service or Oracle Exadata Database Service running on Exadata Cloud Infrastructure X9M, customers can run existing workloads faster, with greater scale, and at a lower cost than previous generations. In addition, when upgrading from X8M to X9M, organizations can reduce costs by consolidating hundreds of OTLP, analytics, and mixed database workloads onto a single cloud service.

Exadata Cloud Infrastructure X9M offers up to 8,064 database server vCPUs, 2.5 times more than X8M, and up to 3.1 PB of uncompressed database capacity, a 28 percent increase. Together with 80 percent faster internal networks, and twice the bandwidth to application server clients, customers can run OLTP workloads with extremely low sub-19 microsecond SQL IO latency and up to 87 percent more IOPS. Exadata Cloud Infrastructure X9M on OCI also accelerates analytics workloads in the cloud with 80 percent faster scan rates of up to 2.88 TB/s.

"Autonomous Database and Exadata Database Service uniquely provide stock exchange-level performance, availability, and security transparently to all apps," said Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, Mission-Critical Database Technologies, Oracle. "With Exadata Cloud Infrastructure X9M, we adopted the latest CPU, networking, and storage hardware, and optimized our software to deliver Oracle's highest performance, most scalable, and most cost-effective cloud infrastructure for developing and running Oracle Database workloads—all at the same price as the previous generation."

More OLTP and Analytics Performance and Scale



The high level of performance delivered by Exadata Cloud Infrastructure X9M helps customers process more mission-critical transactions in less time and develop greater insights by analyzing larger amounts of data faster and with more sophisticated analytical algorithms. Additionally, the ability to consolidate more workloads on less infrastructure as compared to X8M reduces costs. Exadata Cloud Infrastructure X9M provides the following advantages over other cloud databases:

Sub-19 microsecond IO latency—25 times better than the half-millisecond latency offered by Amazon RDS, and 50 times better than the one millisecond latency offered by Microsoft Azure SQL—directly improves OLTP responsiveness and throughput.

With 64 storage servers, X9M delivers up to 2880GB/s of aggregate analytics scan throughput—137 times faster than possible with a single Azure SQL (21GB/s) and 384 times faster than Amazon RDS (7.5GB/s) instance.

Continuous Operations for Mission-Critical Databases

Exadata's fault-tolerant hardware and integration with Oracle Real Application Clusters (RAC) provides continuous operations across failures and enables infrastructure to be expanded, upgraded, and updated without interruption. The scaling of other cloud databases often requires downtime when moving from one pre-defined virtual machine shape to another. Exadata Cloud Infrastructure X9M supports scaling up consumption on database servers and scaling out the number of database servers used—all without migrating databases or taking downtime. With the ability to use four to 252 vCPUs per database server and two to 32 database servers per system, enterprises can consolidate mission-critical databases in the cloud without running out of resources.

Greater Flexibility and Scale for Autonomous Database and Developers

Organizations and developers deploying Autonomous Database on OCI can now increase performance and reduce costs by using more database and storage resources than previously possible on the X8M system. Autonomous Database customers have the flexibility to deploy the full range of Exadata Cloud Infrastructure X9M configurations in dedicated Autonomous Database environments. This enables customers to use additional vCPUs to execute more OLTP queries concurrently and more storage servers to parallelize analytics workloads with up to 38 times more scan throughput than possible with X8M. As a result, customers will be able to run database workloads faster, consolidate more of them on less infrastructure, and reduce costs. Additionally, Autonomous Database drives further cost reductions with less administration, consumption-based auto-scaling, and consolidation of up to five databases in one vCPU for lighter workloads such as development, microservices, and small databases.

Customers and Analysts Comment on X9M in OCI

Letsbank is a leading digital bank in Brazil for small and medium-sized businesses. "With Oracle Exadata Database Service, we've gained flexibility and the assurance that if there's abrupt growth or a spike, the bank will support that load," said Vitor Oliveira, head of Cloud and DevOps, Letsbank. "We've also improved performance by 2,000 percent, as well as security and reliability. We look forward to the advantages that Oracle Exadata Database Service X9M will bring to further enable our expansion and enhance the customer experience."

Martin Brower is a multi-billion-dollar supply chain company that supports over 25,000 restaurants in 18 countries. "We use Exadata Database Service with Exadata X8M infrastructure to accelerate analysis of our customer data warehouses, allowing us to run reports in a few minutes instead of hours," said Wayne Gryzbek, vice president of IT, Martin Brower. "Analyzing larger amounts of data and doing it faster has helped us become more competitive in the marketplace. We look forward to further accelerating analytics and generating deeper customer insights by using the higher levels of performance and capacity available with Exadata Cloud Infrastructure X9M."

"What's truly exciting about Oracle's Exadata Cloud Infrastructure X9M announcement is that they're the first to deploy in production the power and performance of AMD CPUs with Intel's persistent memory (PMem) in a single system," said Marc Staimer, senior analyst, Wikibon. "Oracle tightly integrated 64 core AMD CPUs in its Exadata Cloud Infrastructure database servers, RDMA networking, and the latest Ice Lake Intel CPUs with Intel Optane PMem on storage servers. The result is the highest performing enterprise multi-model cloud database platform available today."

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com .

Additional Resources

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

