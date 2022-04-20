Raj Sharma Appointed EY Americas Vice Chair - Consulting

Sharma will lead more than 25,000 professionals across EY Americas Consulting service line

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced the appointment of Raj Sharma as EY Americas Vice Chair – Consulting, effective April 1, 2022. Sharma succeeds Steve Payne, who was recently named EY Americas Deputy Managing Principal.

"I am honored to serve as the new EY Americas Vice Chair for Consulting and to lead, grow and mentor our people," said Sharma. "I'm passionate about finding innovative ways to embed technology into everything we do and offer as an organization. My objective will be to cultivate a diverse workforce that through its inclusiveness makes our enterprise increasingly resilient."

In his new role, Sharma will lead more than 25,000 consultants across the Americas, providing them with guidance and inspiration to foster innovation, while cultivating a workforce that can adapt to quickly evolving client needs, redefine sustainable workplaces and support effective risk management.

As Managing Partner of the EY Americas Financial Services Organization – Consulting group, Sharma, an innovative technologist with a 25-year track record of being at the forefront of growth and change, guided a team of 10,000 professionals across the United States, Canada, Latin America and India. Under his leadership, the team consistently sought to embed emerging technologies and repeatable assets to support clients along their transformation journeys while growing the network of EY practices.

Julie Boland, US Chair and Managing Partner and Americas Managing Partner-elect, said, "Raj is a strong change agent with extensive strategic transformation and technology consulting experience, supporting our most complex global clients to generate long-term value. He is dedicated to advancing our people and culture priorities by cultivating a diverse workforce that can adapt to quickly evolving client needs, fueling innovation and unlocking potential throughout our Consulting business."

Errol Gardner, EY Global Vice Chair – Consulting added: "EY is committed to supporting clients as they integrate technology to deliver their business strategies. Raj is equal parts an inclusive leader and technologist who encourages the embedding of technology and digital into everything we do. We are fortunate to have his leadership as we navigate the ever-changing technology and business landscape."

Sharma has a Master of Science in Computer Information Systems from the University of Miami and a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from the Birla Institute of Technology in India.

