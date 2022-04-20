RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE® INTRODUCES NEW RED BULL COCKTAILS AND CREOLE CRAB CAKES

Fan favorites are back in time for Mother's Day and Father's Day

ADDISON, Texas, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Razzoo's Cajun Cafe® , the spirited casual eatery that spotlights the flavor, fun, and festivity of New Orleans, is introducing new Cajun Cocktails featuring Red Bull, the original energy drink. The Zydeco Zombie and Big Peach Energy are packed with flavor and Cajun flair. Razzoo's is also featuring some popular off-the-menu entrée's, Shrimp en Brochette and Creole Pork Chops, as well as Blue Moon Light Sky, a low-calorie beer infused with tangerine and bright citrus notes. These entrées and beverages are available for a limited time starting on April 18.

"We serve up great tasting food and festive times throughout the year and know that guests like to celebrate their special moments with us, so we're thrilled to welcome back some of our fan favorites just in time for folks to treat their parents and family members for Mother's and Father's Day," said Jeff Powell , Razzoo's Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to these delicious entrées, guests may toast their loved ones with our new Cajun Cocktails or other sensational sips from our extensive bar offerings."

The Shrimp en Brochette and Creole Pork Chops are hitting the town for a limited time starting mid-April and will be available through early July. The Shrimp en Brochette is shrimply delicious with eight grilled and bacon wrapped shrimp, stuffed with jalapeno. These flavorful shrimps are served over dirty rice with garlic toast, side of vegetables and jalapeno cheese sauce.

For those who like a meatier meal, Razzoo's has you covered with their Creole Pork Chops featuring two boneless pork chops that are hand breaded and perfectly fried to a golden crisp, then smothered with Jalapeño Cheese Sauce. The pork chops are served with mashed taters, a side of vegetables, and garlic toast.

These Cajun-inspired dishes pair perfectly with Razzoo's new cocktails featuring Red Bull. The Big Peach Energy mixes Mardi Rita with Deep Eddy Peach Vodka, Disaronno Amaretto, and the original Red Bull Energy Drink. If you're craving a zestier cocktail, the Zydeco Zombie may do the trick. This new beverage features Bacardi Light Rum, Cruzan Aged Dark Rum, Triple Sec, premium citrus sour, mango puree, grenadine, and the Red Bull Yellow Edition that boasts a citrus flavor.

