Rockwell Medical to Present at Noblecon18 Investor Conference

WIXOM, Mich., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) ("Rockwell Medical" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management and improving outcomes for patients, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the Noblecon18, Noble Capital Market's 18th Annual Investor Conference in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday, April 21st at 10:00 AM ET.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Rockwell Medical website. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

Rockwell Medical is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing its next-generation parenteral iron technology platform, Ferric Pyrophosphate Citrate (FPC), which has the potential to lead transformative treatments for iron deficiency in multiple disease states, reduce healthcare costs and improve patients' lives. The Company has two FDA-approved therapies indicated for patients undergoing hemodialysis, which are the first two products developed from the FPC platform. Rockwell Medical is also seeking to advance its FPC platform by developing FPC for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients outside of dialysis, who are receiving intravenous medications in the home infusion setting. In addition, Rockwell Medical is one of two major suppliers of life-saving hemodialysis concentrate products to kidney dialysis clinics in the United States. For more information, visit www.RockwellMed.com.

