SENTIO VR launches intuitive multi-user VR meetings for Architects and Designers

BENGALURU, India and SANTIAGO, Chile, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SENTIO VR, a leading immersive collaboration platform for the Design & Construction Industry, today announced a major software update to enable cloud-based collaborative Virtual Reality (VR) meetings on the platform. The SENTIO VR team has worked with global architecture and design professionals to simplify immersive collaboration for distributed AEC teams to review models from Revit, SketchUp, Lumion, Enscape & other 3D tools using standalone VR headsets like Meta Quest 2.

"The improved tools in this update are very exciting and will be a game-changer in the future of collaboration." says Matthew Essig, Director of Drafting at Clark Food Services Equipment. "Starting off in the virtual meeting room with the 'dollhouse' model on a table really changes the feel of a meeting from a utilitarian action to a much more social and immersive experience. The added feature of allowing meeting participants to use the PC app is also very useful."

Optimized for cloud-based meetings on Meta Quest 2

With an app available to download on popular standalone VR headsets like Meta Quest 2 (USD 299), design & construction professionals can enter collaborative meetings using access codes - making it extremely simple for stakeholders ( Clients, Project managers, BIM/VDC Managers, Engineers, Interior designers) to meet inside the 3D designs without requiring any deep technical expertise or training. The meetings are cloud-based and do not require a high-end PC to be connected with the VR headset.

Ideal for both conceptual & final design Reviews

In addition to integrations for SketchUp & Revit to export models to the cloud, the possibility to create interactive virtual walkthroughs using 360 panoramas exported from popular rendering engines like Lumion, V-Ray & Enscape allows collaboration across both conceptual and final design reviews on the same platform.

Meeting modes & PC Viewer

The latest update allows users to join meetings from a PC viewer allowing cross-platform collaboration for team members without VR headsets. An additional option to change the meeting mode to a 'guided walkthrough' allows participants to be assisted during the walkthrough by the host enabling smooth collaboration.

About SENTIO VR

SENTIO VR is a collaborative platform for teams in Architecture, Engineering & Construction industries to view, share & review 3D designs in Virtual Reality - helping improve team communication and minimizing rework. For more information, visit https://www.sentiovr.com

