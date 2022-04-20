TCL is Honored with Environmental Protection Agency's Gold-Tier Sustainability Award for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Top-Selling Electronics Brand Continues Award-Winning Recycling and Educational Programs

CORONA, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced that it received another prestigious award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its sustainability efforts during 2021. For the fourth consecutive year, the EPA presented TCL North America with the Gold-Tier Award in the EPA's Sustainable Materials Management (SMM) Electronics Challenge for its continued commitment to accessible electronics recycling and widespread educational efforts across the United States. The EPA recognizes contributions in sustainable design and electronics recycling as part of the 8th annual SMM Electronics Challenge awards.

TCL has consistently been recognized for its innovative efforts to bring convenient, accessible, and safe electronics recycling solutions to communities throughout America. After testing several approaches and working with its industry partners, TCL created exemplary electronics collection and recycling programs, enabling participants to safely drive up, drop off, and go, which yielded great success. This pioneering approach earned the EPA's first Special Sustainability Leadership Award in early 2021. TCL now recycles more than 30 million pounds of electronics per year.

"TCL is thrilled that the EPA has recognized us once again for our efforts in safe, accessible electronics recycling. Receiving gold-tier honors for the fourth consecutive year in the SMM Electronics Challenge is a testament to TCL's thoughtful leadership and steadfast commitment to our environment," said Jonathan King, Vice President of Corporate and Legal Affairs for TCL. "Though 2021 was another tumultuous year for everyone, programs like the TCL Take Back Tour allowed us to continue making a big impact in so many communities to help build a sustainable future. Last year, the goal was to recycle our 100 millionth pound of electronics and after exceeding that with the extraordinary efforts of the TCL Team, we've raised the bar for 2022."

In support of its commitment to promoting Earth Day and bringing solutions to underserved areas, TCL's Take Back Tour will continue in April with free electronics recycling events in Wisconsin, raising awareness of the benefits that effective electronics recycling can bring to communities. The two-day event in Janesville, WI - a local community where television recycling has not previously been available - will take place on Friday, April 22nd, and Saturday, April 23rd from 8:00 am–1:00 pm to make it as convenient as possible for the community to divert electronics from landfills.

"It's going to take all of us working together to build a sustainable future, and I applaud the organizations recognized for their leadership in essential electronic recycling efforts," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "Electronics are a global economic driver with supply chains that reach around the world and products that play a big role in our daily lives. Because of these organizations' efforts, we're able to recover and recycle valuable resources like precious metals, critical minerals, plastics, and glass."

"We congratulate the companies recognized by EPA for their outstanding leadership and innovation in electronics recycling," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA). "This year's winners demonstrate the consumer technology industry's significant progress on reducing e-waste to create a more sustainable future for generations to come."

TCL will continue to extend its environmental leadership and minimize its footprint through a series of new sustainability initiatives in 2022. Enhanced package labeling techniques, expanded electronics and packaging recycling, and participation in new energy efficiency programs are core components of TCL's goal to create a more sustainable future.

Since 2014, the TCL North America leaders have committed to creating a high-performing culture that allows the company to have a successful business they can feel good about. TCL Cares is the "guiding hand," a simple set of rules that all decisions are filtered through:

#TCLCares for our users. It is our responsibility to add joy and simplification to their lives by innovating and advancing technology.

#TCLCares for our employees. It is our commitment to provide an environment that embraces diversity, excellence, learning, and laughter.

#TCLCares for the communities we serve. We are all one, and we are committed to finding ways to give back and make a positive impact.

#TCLCares for our environment. We have an obligation to minimize our footprint on the planet our users and employees call home.

For additional details on TCL's efforts and to learn how to recycle in your communities, please visit https://www.tcl.com/us/en/sustainability.

