Video Advertising Bureau (VAB) Announces New Position of Vice President of Measurement Solutions

—Benjamin Vandegrift, Who Brings a Decade of Industry Experience, Enters Role at Pivotal Moment for TV Measurement and Currency—

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB) today announced Benjamin Vandegrift as Vice President of Measurement Solutions. In this newly created position, Vandegrift will lead VAB's critical industry modern measurement initiatives focusing on demystifying the complexities in TV measurement and highlighting quality innovations. Vandegrift will collaborate with VAB's Measurement Innovation Task Force as well as other key industry partners such as OpenAP.

Benjamin Vandegrift, VAB Vice President of Measurement Solutions (PRNewswire)

Vandegrift joins VAB seven months following the creation of the Task Force—which was formed to mobilize a highly effective group of the top strategic minds in research, analytics and insights from TV publishers and distributors to accelerate the pace of overdue innovation in media measurement and currency.

Prior to joining VAB, Vandegrift spent two years at TVSquared, where he served as Director of Product Marketing, leading activation efforts across the Enterprise and Advanced TV client base. While at TVSquared, he educated and coached over 5,000 media professionals across the U.S. and Europe on measurement technology, methodology and data positioning. Previously, he spent seven years at Effectv, where he worked his way from Research Analyst to Manager of Data Innovation and Deployment.

Vandegrift will be reporting to Danielle DeLauro, Executive Vice President, VAB, who stated, "As the industry ushers in a new era of modern measurement, we are thrilled to have Ben join the VAB, and our Measurement Innovation Task Force. His deep, multi-faceted experience plus proven ability to educate, enlighten and empower media professionals across all sectors of the industry is certain to fast-track TV's path towards a better measurement future."

"At VAB, my mission is to propel modern measurement solutions to the forefront of the industry. A cornerstone of that mission is educating industry players and empowering them to stay ahead in the ever-growing world of video measurement. We will be putting the spotlight on what matters most and simplifying the complex—so that, ultimately, better-informed decisions utilizing modern video measurement technology can be made," said Vandegrift. "I am honored to take on the role of VP of Measurement Solutions, and look forward to contributing to our new world of TV measurement and currency."

Vandegrift is a classically trained pianist, enjoys the outdoors and visiting museums wherever he travels. True to his love of advertising and media, his favorite TV show is Mad Men. He earned a Bachelors of Arts degree in Psychology and Minor in French from the University of Maryland, College Park. He resides in Brooklyn, NY.

To request an interview with VAB spokesperson, please email jacob@rosengrouppr.com

ABOUT VAB

The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB)—whose members include the national TV networks alongside a broader community of influential media companies—is an insights-driven organization that inspires marketers to reimagine their media strategies resulting in smarter, more educated decisions. Visit VAB online and access its continuously growing content library at thevab.com .

(PRNewsfoto/VAB) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VAB