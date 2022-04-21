AGM Group to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

BEIJING, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGM Group Holdings Inc ("AGMH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, before the U.S. market opens.

AGMH's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on April 26, 2022).

Details of the conference call are as follows:

International +61-2-9253-5921 United States +1-855-824-5644 Hong Kong, China +852-3027-6500 Mainland, China +86-800-988-0563 Event ID +86-400-821-0637 EV00134633 Participants Pin 96472167#

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at:

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone within seven days after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers. To access the replay, please reference the Access code: 520001911#.

International +61-2-8325-2405 United States +1-646-982-0473 Hong Kong, China +852-3027-6520 Mainland, China +86-400-821-0623

About AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Incorporated in April 2015 and headquartered in Beijing, China, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment. AGMH's mission is to become one of the key participants and contributors in the global fintech and blockchain ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.agmprime.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties, Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

At the Company:

Email: ir@agmprime.com

Email: Tracy.gao@agmprime.com

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Feifei Shen

Phone: +86 13466566136

Email: feifei@blueshirtgroup.com

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Julia Qian

Phone: +1 973-619-3227

Email: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com

