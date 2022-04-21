Alaska Airlines names new vice president of finance and controller

SEATTLE, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines has named Emily Halverson vice president of finance and controller for Alaska Airlines and Alaska Air Group. As Alaska's vice president of finance and controller, Halverson will set the strategy for and oversee financial reporting, payroll, investor relations and accounting operations.

Halverson joined Alaska Airlines in 2016 as director of financial reporting and accounting. She became the director of investor relations in 2019 and was promoted to managing director of accounting, investor relations and assistant controller in 2020. Halverson helped lead the company through financial integration following the acquisition of Virgin America and played a key role in communicating the company's recovery progress and strategic priorities to stakeholders over the past two years. Before joining Alaska, Halverson worked for Deloitte.

"I've had the opportunity to work closely with Emily for over two years, and I couldn't be more excited to have her in this role," said Shane Tackett, chief financial officer and executive vice president for Alaska Airlines. "Emily is extremely capable and leads her teams expertly to deliver results and champion the airline with investors."

Halverson is a certified public accountant and earned her MBA degree through the Executive Master of Business Administration program at the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting and French from Western Washington University. A lifelong Washingtonian, she and her family reside in Seattle.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize Next-Level Care for our guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

