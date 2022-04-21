Brightpearl Launches 'Growth Hacking' Podcast, for Online Retailers

BRISTOL, England, and AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Bristol, UK, and Austin, Texas-based tech firm, Brightpearl , is launching its first podcast, the ' Lightning 50 E-Commerce Growth Hacking ' show, on Thursday, 21st April 2022.

Hosted by industry expert Caroline Baldwin, the podcast is a weekly 15-minute bitesize show in which Baldwin interviews retail luminaries from high growth companies.

Each guest on the show has been recognized as being one of the fastest growing online businesses in the world, having made the cut for Brightpearl's ' Lightning 50 ,' a definitive list of the fastest growing e-commerce companies across the nation.

Brightpearl hopes to set the 'Lightning 50 E-Commerce Growth Hacking' apart by having Baldwin zero in on the specific technological factors behind the growth of highly successful online merchants over the past year.

The debut episode launches today and can be listened to here . It features an interview with luxury vodka brand Au Vodka , revealed as the fastest growing online brand in the 2021 edition of the ' Lightning 50 '.



Future episodes will welcome fashion mogul Jade Holland Cooper, founder and owner of the Holland Cooper, a luxury tweed brand. Lauren Juster, Sales and Marketing Director at Biscuiteers, will join for another episode to discuss the 'growth hacks' that have led to the bougie biscuit company's astonishing growth over the past year.



"Our own customer feedback tells us that online firms want to learn from other successful brands in the ecommerce-space, to aid their own growth," said Sara Arthrell, CMO of Brightpearl.

"But the one thing that busy entrepreneurial e-commerce businesses don't have is time. That's why we wanted to provide a bitesize interview format where listeners can absorb the technology secrets fueling the world's fastest growing online brands -- in the time it might take to drink a coffee. We hope the tips, advice and 'hacks' gleaned from our podcast will help online companies to supercharge their growth this year and beyond." Brightpearl , which provides retail operations solutions for some of the world's biggest retail brands, is also re-launching its search to celebrate e-tailers which have grown the most during the past 12 months.

Entries are now open for the 2022 version of the ' Lightning 50 ,' a definitive list of the fastest growing e-commerce companies across the UK and US.



Online businesses who have seen huge growth over the past year are being invited to register to be in for a chance of inclusion and recognition in the final list. Firms can enter here: Lightning 50 - Brightpearl and entries close on 12th August 2022.



Firms must submit two full years of revenue data for 2020 and 2021 to be eligible for the Lightning 50 which is set to be revealed later this year.



Brightpearl works with thousands of retailers introducing a Retail Operating System that both automates and puts orders, inventory, financials, demand forecasting and CRM in one place, so merchants can grow fearlessly

