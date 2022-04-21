Harmonic Boosts Streaming Video Experiences with HDR10+

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced it has added support for HDR10+ technology to its VOS®360 cloud streaming platform and XOS software-based advanced media processing solution, enabling richer video experiences with punchier, more dynamic images.

"Harmonic has always fostered innovations that fuel exceptional-quality viewing experiences," said Shahar Bar, senior vice president, video products and corporate development, at Harmonic. "Adding support for HDR10+ technology to our cloud streaming and software-based solutions allows audiences to see every light, shadow and color flawlessly. We're excited to help early adopters of HDR10+ make a giant leap forward in transforming viewing experiences."

HDR10+, a high dynamic range (HDR) technology that is supported by more than 130 companies, adds dynamic metadata to HDR10 source files to optimize the color contrast and image details of each frame of the HDR video to the consumer's display capabilities. The result is an image that more closely represents the original creative intent of directors.

The first trial of HDR10+ technology on the VOS360 cloud streaming platform is underway with Evoca.

"Evoca is an affordable pay-TV service that utilizes both local, over-the-air NEXTGEN TV broadcast stations and internet-delivered programming that is streamed to subscribers and integrated into a single user interface. We are currently trialing the use of HDR10+ on Harmonic's VOS360 platform to eventually provide even higher video quality to subscribers," said Michael Chase, vice president, systems, at Evoca. "Thanks to Harmonic's expertise in video technology innovation, Evoca could become the world's first ATSC 3.0 service that offers an ultra-high-definition channel encoded by HDR10+ for exceptional high dynamic range."

"Harmonic is pioneering better video experiences by adding support for HDR10+ to the VOS360 platform," said Bill Mandel, co-manager of the HDR10+ Technologies LLC. "We look forward to seeing the results of Evoca's HDR10+ trial and are confident viewers will be amazed by the incredible range of colors and detail that HDR video and HDR10+ bring to NEXTGEN TV experiences."

At the 2022 NAB Show, April 24-27 in Las Vegas, Harmonic will showcase its latest innovations in streaming and broadcast delivery in hospitality suites located on the show floor in the West Hall (W8434 and W8436). To schedule a meeting visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/en/nab-show-2022.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

