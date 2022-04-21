International Jazz Day 2022, a Call for Global Peace and Unity

Global Concert from the United Nations in New York to be hosted by Herbie Hancock, feature Marcus Miller, Gregory Porter, David Sanborn, Hiromi, Ravi Coltrane, Terri Lyne Carrington, Lizz Wright and others

PARIS and NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock today announced the program for the 2022 celebration of International Jazz Day, with events taking place in more than 180 countries.

A spectacular All-Star Global Concert will be staged in the UN General Assembly Hall in New York, emphasizing the importance of jazz as a means of achieving unity and peace through dialogue and diplomacy. With Herbie Hancock serving as Host and Artistic Director and John Beasley as Musical Director, the program is set to feature some of the world's most accomplished jazz and world music artists. Full cast listing and bios are available here.

This concert will be webcast worldwide at 5 pm EDT/2 pm PDT/11 pm CET on jazzday.com, unesco.org, hancockinstitute.org, YouTube, Facebook, UN Web TV and US State Department outlets.

"Jazz carries a universal message with the power to strengthen dialogue, our understanding of each other, and our mutual respect. As the world is affected by multiple crises and conflicts, this international day highlights how much music and culture can contribute to peace," said Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO.

"With conflict and division in many parts of the world, it is my hope that, through the universal language of jazz, our celebration this year can inspire people of all nations to heal, to hope and to work together to foster peace," said Institute Chairman Herbie Hancock, who co-chairs International Jazz Day with the Director-General.

In the lead-up to the 2022 All-Star Global Concert, a series of free, online education programs will be presented via jazzday.com, unesco.org, YouTube and Facebook, featuring renowned jazz artists Terri Lyne Carrington, Oran Etkin, Danny Grissett, Arturo O'Farrill, Dan Tepfer and others, with collaboration from the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice, the JAM Music Lab University (Vienna) and JZ Music Group (Shanghai), among other organizations.

The worldwide program for International Jazz Day 2022 also includes an extraordinary array of programming, with concerts and performance-based initiatives complemented by diverse social outreach and educational activities. Partners from Central Africa to Korea to Chile to Newark, New Jersey have planned thousands of events taking place on and around April 30.

Major support for International Jazz Day is provided by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. Air transportation and additional support for artists and educators is provided by United Airlines, the airline partner of International Jazz Day.

Established by UNESCO in 2011 at Hancock's initiative, and recognized by the United Nations General Assembly, International Jazz Day brings together countries and communities worldwide every 30 April. The Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz is UNESCO's partner in the organization and promotion of International Jazz Day.

SOURCE Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz