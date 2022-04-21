National Survey on Healthcare Disparities Reveals Changing Healthcare Needs in Young Adults and Challenges Meeting Them

National Survey on Healthcare Disparities Reveals Changing Healthcare Needs in Young Adults and Challenges Meeting Them

A national survey on healthcare disparities, conducted by HealthCentral.com, found that young Americans are nearly three times more likely to be diagnosed with a mental health condition than older Americans, yet face more difficulty accessing follow-up treatments, diagnostic tests, and medication for their chronic conditions.

The survey also found that Black patients with chronic conditions are nearly two times more likely than white patients to put off healthcare because they don't trust the healthcare system (14% vs 8%) and more than 45% of Black patients cite race as a primary reason for slow diagnosis.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCentral.com, a leading digital health brand that serves patients and caregivers impacted by chronic conditions, released the findings of its national survey on health disparities where more than 3,500 participants were asked about their personal experiences in health care. The survey findings, along with additional context and expert commentary, are detailed in three separate in-depth features on HealthCentral.com, covering generational, racial, and gender inequities in health care, drawing the following overall conclusions:

HealthCentral logo (PRNewswire)

National Survey on Healthcare Disparities Reveals Changing Healthcare Needs in Young Adults and Challenges Meeting Them

Changing of the Guard: Generational Shifts in Chronic Care Perceptions

https://www.healthcentral.com/article/generational-shifts-in-chronic-care-perceptions

A Growing Crisis

A New Model of Care

Chronic Care Disparities in the Black Community

https://www.healthcentral.com/article/chronic-care-disparities-in-the-black-community

Treatment Mistrust Based on Race Still Exists

Diagnosis May Be Slower

Economics Take a Toll

Female, Chronic, and Looking for Respect

https://www.healthcentral.com/article/women-and-chronic-disease

Trust Is Lower

Diagnosis Is Slower

Support Systems Are Lacking

About HealthCentral

At HealthCentral, wellness isn't just a buzzword—it's our mission. Anchored at the intersection of science and community, our editorial content delivers a perspective so often missing in health information: the support of someone who's been here, lived through that. Along with the authority of trusted experts, HealthCentral provides a clear-eyed understanding of both facts and feelings. Through real-life advice, medically vetted articles, and inspirational stories, we'll help our audience make informed decisions about their care with confidence, not fear.

CONTACT:

Carrie Kreiswirth

Remedy Health Media

ckreiswirth@remedyhealthmedia.com

646-326-9691

Survey Graphic 1 (PRNewswire)

Survey Graphic 2 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HealthCentral