SageView Closes $900 Million Capital One Investing Acquisition

The Advisors, Associates and Accounts Have Successfully Completed the Transition to SageView

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SageView Advisory Group ("SageView"), one of the nation's leading independent RIA firms, today announced it completed the acquisition of Capital One's $900 million wealth management business with the advisors, associates and accounts successfully completing the transition to SageView.

Capital One Investing, a direct subsidiary of Capital One Financial Corporation, was an SEC-registered investment adviser that offered portfolio management and financial planning services to clients. The advisors and client support teams became SageView employees as part of this transaction and will continue to work remotely from their homes in Florida, Maryland, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Randy Long, SageView Founder and Managing Principal, said, "We are thrilled to have completed this transaction and welcome so many talented professionals from around the country to the SageView family. Thanks to our incredible team and support from our private-equity partners at Aquiline, we will continue to execute our growth strategy that builds upon our historic focus on financial wellness and retirement plan support as we enhance our capabilities and expertise as a wealth management solutions provider of choice."

SageView entered into a definitive agreement with Capital One in December 2021. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP served as legal advisor to SageView on the transaction. Centerview Partners served as financial advisor to Capital One and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as legal advisor to Capital One on the transaction.

About SageView Advisory Group

SageView Advisory Group is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisory firm (RIA) serving retirement plan sponsors and individuals throughout the United States since 1989. SageView advises on 401(k), 403(b), 457, defined benefit and deferred compensation plans, and provides comprehensive wealth management services to individuals and families. SageView is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and has more than 30 offices nationwide.

For more information about SageView, visit www.sageviewadvisory.com or call (800) 814-8742.

